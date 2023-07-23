The National Center of Meteorology expected that today’s weather will be fair to partly cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, explaining that temperatures tend to decrease in the northern and eastern regions.

The center indicated that the weather becomes humid at night until tomorrow morning, with the possibility of fog or light mist forming in some western regions, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly and northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, brisk at times to cause dust, and its speed ranges from 10 to 25 km / h, reaching 40 km / h on the sea, which is light to medium waves at times in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

And the center stated that tomorrow’s weather will be partly cloudy in general and dusty at times, and some clouds will appear in the eastern and southern regions in the afternoon, while the wind will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, brisk at times to become dusty, and its speed ranges from 10 to 20 km / h, reaching 40 km / h on the sea, which is light to medium waves at times in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He explained that the weather for next Tuesday will remain partially cloudy in general and dusty at times, and clouds will appear on the islands and some western areas in the afternoon, and the winds will remain southeast, turning to northwest and northeast, light to moderate in speed and brisk at times, causing dust in the east and north, and its speed ranges from 10 to 25 km / h, reaching 40 km / h on the sea, which is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that the weather for next Wednesday will be partly cloudy in general and dusty at times, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, while the wind will be southeasterly to easterly, light to moderate in speed, and brisk at times, causing dust and dirt, especially east and north, and its speed ranges from 15 to 30 km / h, reaching 40 km / h on the sea, which is moderate to turbulent waves at times in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center attributed the reasons for the increase in individuals’ feelings of extreme heat and heat exhaustion during the recent days, especially in the noon and night hours, to the high levels of humidity coming from the east with India’s seasonal depression, with a stillness in the movement of winds, which caused a feeling of heat and heat exhaustion during the last period.

The center explained that the summer temperature classification in the world in general differs from one place to another or from one country to another, as the weather of a region such as the Arabian Gulf in the summer is not similar to the weather in European countries, some of whose countries are currently greatly affected by heat waves that are higher than usual, as a result of pressure distributions coming from North and Central Africa extending over southern and central Europe.

The center stated that the UAE and the Arab Gulf region are affected during the summer by a heating source, which is a hot air mass accompanying the seasonal depression coming from northern India and Pakistan, passing through Iran, Kuwait, Iraq and the Arabian Peninsula, as well as extending to the north of the Arab Republic of Egypt and Greece, pointing out that the arrival of this mass to the Empty Quarter (which is naturally hot during this period of summer), increases its heat, and then raises temperatures in general.

The center advised all individuals, especially those working in open areas, to take into account the need to drink plenty of water and fluids to compensate for increased sweating, while taking care to avoid direct exposure to the sun at noon, and to wear cotton clothes, praising the measures taken by the UAE to protect individuals, especially workers, from heat stress during the summer, foremost of which is the decision to ban performing work under the sun in open areas during the noon period.