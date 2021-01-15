A decrease in the spread of coronavirus in Russia is expected from March. This forecast was given by Vladimir Kutyrev, director of the Russian Research Anti-Plague Institute “Microbe” of Rospotrebnadzor. Reported by TASS…

“In January-February there will be another rise, of course, and then there will be a decline,” said Kutyrev. At the same time, he pointed out that vaccination of the population and the creation of an immune layer will become the main factor in regulating this process, which will make it possible to control the spread of coronavirus infection. In addition, climatic and behavioral factors will affect the situation, Kutyrev believes.

According to the head of the institute, vaccination against coronavirus should work in the same way as against the flu. He sees similarities with the seasonal distribution of ARVI. “In the future, COVID-19, most likely, is our assumption, but most likely, based on what we observe, this is the acquisition of a seasonal nature of epidemic manifestations,” concluded Kutyrev.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced that mass vaccination of Russians against coronavirus would begin on January 18.

Vaccination against coronavirus in Russia began on December 5, 2020, doctors and teachers were the first to receive the drug. Vaccinations are mainly given with Sputnik V, the world’s first registered vaccine.