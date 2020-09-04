The population of Russia will decrease by 40 million by 2100, but this forecast may worsen due to the coronavirus, predicted RIA News one of the authors of the global scientific forecast for the population of the Earth, Director of the University of Health of the State of Washington, Professor Ali Mokdad.

According to experts, by the XXII century there will be 106 million people in Russia instead of 146 million. Mokdad explained that the birth rate in Russia is falling.

In addition, the researchers drew attention to the level of education in the country: the more educated women are, the later they go to have a child. This behavior is typical not only for Russia, but for the whole world.

According to the scientist, such conclusions are not based on abstract data – Russian researchers, as well as the Ministry of Health, helped in the preparation of the report. “Russians know more about Russia than we do, and they tell us things we don’t know. This cooperation is great, ”Mokdad said.

However, the specialist noted that the model was built on the basis of the current situation in the world and was formed even before the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, in his opinion, the pandemic will not have a strong impact on the overall fertility trend in the world, since its victims are mostly older people.

At the same time, the coronavirus will affect the economy of each country, delay the provision of medical services for many people, such as immunization, pregnancy management. “Many women now do not want to become pregnant because they cannot get to the hospital,” the specialist noted.

He added that there will be a labor shortage in Russia, which will lead to a decrease in productivity and economic performance. Germany did a similar thing, and for this reason it hosted a million people, including refugees from Syria.

Earlier it was reported that, according to preliminary estimates, due to the coronavirus epidemic in 2020, the population of Russia will decrease by 158 thousand people. This is a record for the last 14 years. Anatoly Vishnevsky, director of the Institute of Demography at the Higher School of Economics (HSE), noted that this is due to the fact that the birth rate in the country is lower than the death rate, and migrants could not move during the pandemic.