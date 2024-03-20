The National Center of Meteorology reported that today’s weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times on the islands and some western regions, with the possibility of light rain and a drop in temperatures, especially on the coasts. It will become humid at night until tomorrow morning with the possibility of light fog forming on some inland areas. While the winds are light to moderate speed and sometimes active, especially on the sea, which has light to medium waves, sometimes turbulent in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman. The Center expected that tomorrow’s weather would be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, with a new drop in temperatures, becoming humid at night until tomorrow morning, with a chance of mist or light mist forming over some inland and coastal areas, pointing out that the winds will be light northwesterly to Moderate speed, sometimes active and causing dust, and its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which has turbulent to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman. He pointed out that the weather tomorrow will remain generally fair to partly cloudy.

It will become cloudy and humid at night until Saturday morning in some areas, especially the coastal and western areas, with a chance of rain, indicating a gradual rise in temperatures, while the winds will be northwesterly turning to northeasterly and southeasterly, light to moderate speed, sometimes active, causing dust, and ranging from Its speed ranges from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h in the sea, which has moderate to light waves in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center explained that the weather next Saturday will be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times in some coastal and western areas, with a continued chance of rain falling at intervals, while the winds will be north-easterly to south-easterly, light to moderate speed, active at times, causing dust, and their speed ranges from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which has light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.