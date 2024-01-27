The National Center of Meteorology said that the country is exposed during the current period to an extension of a surface depression, accompanied by an extension of an air depression into the upper layers of the atmosphere, pointing out that today’s weather will be partly cloudy and dusty at times, becoming cloudy, and interspersed with cumulus clouds over some northern and eastern regions, with a chance of falling. Rain during the day, indicating a noticeable drop in temperatures, while winds will be northwesterly moderate to active, especially at sea, and cause dust.

The center expects the weather tomorrow to be generally fair and partly cloudy at times, becoming humid at night until Tuesday morning in some inland and coastal areas, while the winds will be northwesterly to southwesterly, light to moderate speed, active at times. He pointed out that the weather will become humid at night until Wednesday morning in some inland and coastal areas, with the possibility of mist or light mist forming, while the winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, turning to southeasterly, light to moderate speed. He reported that Wednesday's weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times in some areas, becoming humid at night until Thursday morning in some western areas, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light and moderate, and active at times. He stated that the weather during the current period is characterized by a decrease in temperatures in the country, as the weather is moderate during the day and cold during the night in general, and this is due to the region being affected by the extension of the Siberian air high extending from the north, accompanying with it a cold air mass that affects the country and the Arabian Peninsula. generally.

He said: “The country is also affected during the current period by a number of surface depressions passing from west to east, and at other times it is affected by the extension of the Red Sea depression, and sometimes these depressions are accompanied by the extension of an upper air depression that leads to the increase of clouds over the country on some days of this month. With the rain falling.”

He added: “The country is also witnessing, during the current period, activity of northwestern winds sometimes (called the north winds), which raise sand and dust in the interior areas, especially the exposed ones. These winds also lead to rising sea waves in the Arabian Gulf, while the relative humidity increases, especially in the morning.” Early, which creates the opportunity for fog and light fog to form, and the incidence of fog increases in inland areas more than in coastal areas.