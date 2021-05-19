The 43,762 essential professionals – teachers, police and firefighters, among others – under the age of 60 who received a first dose of AstraZeneca in the Region will complete the immunization schedule with the Pfizer vaccine once the Interterritorial Council ratifies today the proposal that the The Ministry of Health presented the communities yesterday at the Public Health Commission.

The approach of the department directed by Carolina Darias clashes with the position of the Region of Murcia. The Ministry of Health is in favor of allowing a second dose of AstraZeneca to be inoculated to essential personnel under 60 years of age, thus complying with the guidelines of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The counselor Juan José Pedreño pointed out yesterday, at the end of the meeting of the Public Health Commission, that the decision of the Ministry “does not have sufficient scientific-sanitary consensus, since the European Medicines Agency supports the second dose of AstraZeneca.”

62,000 doses



The regional government has focused in recent days on the accumulation of 62,000 doses of AstraZeneca unused in the Region, something that blames the rejection that this brand generates in part of the population and the limitations imposed by the Ministry, which circumscribes its utilization in the range of 60 to 69 years. As the Ministry rules out that essential personnel under 60 years of age complete the vaccination schedule with AstraZeneca, the stored vials will have to be used exclusively for the second doses of the population aged 60 to 69 years.

As a result, if the AstraZeneca company complies with the contracts, there will be plenty of vaccines both in the Region and in the rest of Spain, so that the central government will have to decide what to do with these excess lots. But this is not yet clear, given the history of AstraZeneca, which is sending doses late and below committed numbers. To date, the Ministry does not have, in fact, news of new shipments.

12.8%, immunized



The campaign, meanwhile, is running its course. The Ministry of Health has so far administered 596,069 doses of the different vaccines in the Region, 80.7% of those received. Murcia continues as ‘red lantern’, being the community with fewer roads used in relation to those sent by the Ministry of Health. 406,768 Murcians (26.8% of the population) are already protected with at least one dose, and 193,739 (12.8%) have completed the immunization schedule, with the two punctures.

93.1% of the population between 70 and 79 have received the first dose in the Region, and 64.8% are already immunized with the two inoculations. Among those in their sixties, the first dose has already been administered at 78.9%. It is a percentage lower than the national average, which stands at 85.1%.