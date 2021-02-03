The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, “SEHA”, announced the success of its Tawam Hospital, in conducting the second operation of its kind to donate organs in Al Ain, in cooperation with the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation, where the heart, liver and kidneys of a brain-deceased patient, at the age of 50, were removed, after confirming His brain death is in accordance with the standards approved by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection in the UAE, and mentioned in the Ministry’s Resolution No. 550 of 2017 regarding the criteria for diagnosing death, and the organ donation was made after the approval of the deceased’s relatives who showed great understanding of the human dimensions of organ donation processes.

In detail, the donation process took about 4 hours, as the patient was admitted to Tawam Hospital in January 2021 after suffering a severe stroke that we collected a severe injury in the brain and thus his death brain, and the organs that were donated according to international medical standards and protocols approved to the Kingdom Sister Saudi Arabia and sending some others to medical centers within the UAE, where they were implanted in four different patients according to the needs of each patient, and a consultant physician from the Saudi medical staff participated in the process of organ removal in addition to two consultant doctors from inside the country as well as a number of technicians and nurses.

The second donation operation of its kind at the level of Al Ain city contributed to saving the lives of the four patients, and put an end to their suffering from incurable diseases that prevented them from practicing their normal lives, which confirms that the donation of one person may contribute to saving many patients, especially since the patients who received Organs, of the most suitable cases matched with the donor.

The head of the intensive care unit and the head of the organ donation unit at Tawam Hospital, Dr. Hala Abu Zaid, said: “The process of organ donation took place in the Tawam hospital operating room, under the supervision of the anesthesia consultant and the accompanying medical staff. The process consisted of three phases that were conducted one after the other. By removing the organs from the donor’s body, starting with the heart, then the liver, then the kidneys. “

Abu Zeid added: “The operation was carried out in strict accordance with the medical protocol for organ transplantation, which required full coordination with all organ transplant centers in the UAE under the auspices of the National Committee for Organ Transplantation in the country, which is responsible for matching blood and tissue type between potential patients and the donor before the transplantation process.” A patient in Abu Dhabi who needed a liver transplant benefited from the donation, and a kidney was transplanted to a patient in Abu Dhabi, and another kidney to a patient in Dubai, while a heart was transplanted to a patient from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Carefully equipped technical crews, as the medical evacuation team transported organs by plane to patients who were suffering from chronic diseases for organ transplantation in their bodies.

It should be noted that the National Organ Transplantation Program studies and follows up all cases similar to brain death in order to collect all medical and social information about the deceased patient, evaluate the clinical condition, the functions of his organs, and their validity for donation. In accordance with the state’s approved laws in this regard, the deceased’s family is subsequently contacted to inform them of their rights and offer the option to donate organs of the deceased to save the lives of other patients suffering from organ failure.





