A deceased donor helped save a 15-year-old Emirati, Issa Abdulmalik, from heart failure caused by dialysis, as a multidisciplinary medical team from Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi successfully performed the operation, in four hours, and the boy is still He is now recovering, at his home, with ongoing care from the cardiovascular team and the kidney transplant team, at the hospital.

The mother of the sick young man said: “All my sons suffer from kidney diseases, and they are three boys and one girl. Each of them had health problems at a different age,” noting that she had previously donated one of her kidneys to her daughter. No one else, from her family, was in a position to donate one of his kidneys to her son as health reasons prevented it.

She added, “Issa did not live a carefree childhood like the rest of the children, as he was always surrounded by limits and restrictions on what he was allowed to eat, and he was taking medicine, and he could not play football, due to dialysis, indicating that she went to the register with names Donors of their organs, in the country to search for a donor for her son, but she did not find a suitable donor for his condition.

While the hospital explained that the sick young man, Issa Abdul-Malik, came to the hospital in 2019, with kidney failure. Doctors assessed his case that he needed a living donor to donate his whole blood, but no potentially suitable donor from his family was found. Issa was put on an organ transplant waiting list. Then the hospital doctors began washing his kidneys, in order to maintain the balance of his body, and they kept waiting for them to have an organ donated by a donor.

Bashir Sankari, head of the Surgical Subspecialties Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “When we first saw Issa, his heart was in good condition, but when he started dialysis, his heart functions began to deteriorate rapidly, and unfortunately, that For some children, their condition does not respond to this treatment desired, so a kidney transplant is a key factor in saving lives. Fortunately for us, we found a donor at the time of need, giving that young boy another chance in this life. “

He pointed out that the current condition in which the heart of the young Issa Abdul-Malik, now, did not appear until after a kidney transplant, and if dialysis continued for a longer period, his heart would have failed completely, and his condition required a new heart transplant





