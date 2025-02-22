A deceased and five police officers in a knife attack in East of France that is investigated as terrorism

A person has died this afternoon and at least five more have been injured in the French city of Mulhouse, in the Alto Rin near the German border, for the attack with a white weapon of a man signed for terrorism that has been arrested, according to They report several French media.

The events have occurred before 16.00 local time in the center of the city when the attacker has stabbed a person until death at the margin of a manifestation of support for Congo and has injured two municipal agents.

Among the injured there are at least two agents in charge of the control of parking and three minor injured municipal police, as reported by the regional newspaper Les Dernières Nouvelles d’Alsacewho has not given details about the identity of the deceased person. The France Presse agency has also confirmed this number of injured and that the first two agents have suffered two injuries in carotics and thorax.

This newspaper has indicated that the attack has occurred between the market square and Lavoisier Street, which is where the suspect has been arrested, a man born in 1987 of foreign nationality and against whom an order of expulsion from France had been issued . According to the French newspaper The croix of union sources, the detainee was under judicial surveillance and in house arrest.

The National Anti -Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office has announced in a statement that it has already taken care of the investigation. Before, the Mulhouse Prosecutor’s Office has advanced that the profile of the author of the facts was included in the treatment file indicated by the prevention of the terrorist radicalization of France.

Open investigation investigates the detainee for the crimes of terrorist murder and attempt to terrorist murders of authority agents.

In this sense, the mayor of the town, Michèle Lutz, has also pronounced in a message posted on the social network Facebook, in which he states that “the terrorist route seems to be the preferred one for the moment” waiting for it to be confirmed for judicial investigation. “Horror has just seized our city,” he added.

Several French media indicate that Interior Minister Bruno Retilleau is expected to move to the scene throughout Saturday afternoon.