On September 26, 2010 David López made his debut in the First Division with Espanyol. Ten years have passed since Mauricio Pochettino gave him the alternative as a center-back in a match against Osasuna that ended with a victory perica (1-0) in a season in which the Blue and Whites won the first seven league games at home. Since then, the now captain parakeet has lived a decade of multiple experiences in the elite and has become a historic player for Espanyol.

David López, who already stood out as a youth for his discipline, had a hard time settling in First. The Sant Cugat midfielder had to train for two seasons in Leganés and Huesca, in Segunda B and A, where he played 68 games, which helped him gain experience and confidence. In 2013, Espanyol’s technical secretary, Óscar Perarnau, opted for him and the parakeet club paid 350,000 euros to Huesca for its repechage. David López was returning to Espanyol led by Javier Aguirre.

The parakeet coach trusted the Sant Cugat coach, and that season David López was a capital player. He played 33 games and established himself in midfield, which earned him a transfer to Napoli, in a campaign of economic needs, for 5.5 million. The footballer spent two years in a city as mystical as Naples, where he played 74 games in two seasons. He took the ticket back to Barcelona.

In 2016-17 he returned to Espanyol after preferring the perica offer to that of Betis (he passed the medical examination). Since then, he has played 142 official matches, most of them as a center-back, a position in which he debuted as Pochettino and later made his career with the European classification as the best memory. In total, David López has played 179 official matches as Espanyol, 163 in the League. A historical.