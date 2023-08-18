EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

There are few community positions that Luz Haro Guanga has not already held; president of the parish council of Fátima (Ecuador), founder of the women’s association, promoter of the first school for free women in the Amazon, National Councilor of the National Electoral Council of Ecuador… This Ecuadorian The 74-year-old has spent a lifetime “building citizenship from the bottom up.” But there is a title that excites her a little more than the rest of her: being one of the ten peasant women in charge of a decision-making table to begin to break down the priorities in the region after the declaration of the Decade of Women, Adolescents, and Girls in Rural Settings of the Americas. This initiative, proclaimed by the Organization of American States (OAS), aims to balance the balance as of 2024. “The world is indebted to us; these ten years have to serve to turn it around ”, explained this leader through a video call.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, around 58 million women live in the countryside doing fundamental work for food security and caring for the planet. In addition, they preserve and transmit traditional knowledge about health and cultivation. They are usually the heads of the family and the ones who care. However, only 30% have access to some form of land ownership. Most live in precariousness and labor informality or poverty; a scenario that only worsened after the pandemic. Therefore, for Haro, the debts are many. “Nothing is given to us for free. What we ask for is not a favor, it is a right”.

The decision to establish the Inter-American Decade is a great first step. This intersectional initiative seeks to build and execute an effective action plan in the 35 member countries for access to rights, services and measures for the prevention, eradication and reparation of all forms of exclusion, discrimination and violence suffered by women and girls living in rural environments. The methodology to achieve this will be up to these ten Latin American women who will sit down periodically to shape a work agenda, with many points to improve.

Land, production, work and commercialization; birth, life and death of water; violence and law; citizen participation; community communication and ICT; climate change and its effects on nature and micro production. “I don’t want to be irreverent, but this is like the bible,” Haro says with some reservation. “This is what rural women recognize as priorities and lines of work.”

An agenda shared by Alejandra Mora, executive secretary of the Inter-American Commission of Women (CIM/OAS). “Promoting the economy for women who produce food and work at sea is not beneficial. We are talking about 20 million economically active population ”, she recounted in a video call at the beginning of August. “This is not just a statement and that’s it. These 10 women in charge of leading the way will also be the observers during this very important decade”.

Although for Mora, the itinerary of women, “the women have to write it”, challenges the states, unions and companies. “And to the men. For the total transition there must be a construction of different masculinities. That they accompany, that they understand, that they give the space. These transformations are slow, but this is the way to do it.”

Indigenous women working in a quinoa field in San José de Tanquis, Ecuador. Godong (Godong/Universal Images Group vi)

“They migrate, we stay in the jungle”

Another issue that worries experts the most is migration. In a rural environment with few incentives to stay, it is difficult not to migrate to the city or to other countries. “The Decade is a just compensation for the years of exclusion and oblivion. Governments invest what they want in physical works but not in human talent. They do nothing to value us”, explains Haro. “Humble people are left with the least accessible and suitable lands. There are no goods or services in rural areas and, thus, men migrate and we remain in the jungle”. According to the IOM, migration on the continent increased 37.8% between 2010 and 2019. “We want to stay and have a decent life.”