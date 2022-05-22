After a horrible decade in which the vast majority of years have been spent outside the Champions League, with players who were not worthy of wearing the shirt and playing football very far from that team that throughout history is the second that has won the most European Cups, Milan won the Scudetto again.
The team from the Italian capital was the most consistent team throughout the season and that is why they have won the affection of the vast majority of neutral fans who wanted to see the Rossoneri at the top of the league again. classification. This Sunday, May 22, the team led by Stefano Pioli made history and lifted the Serie A title after a long period of drought.
The Rossoneri team won against Sassuolo on the last day of the Italian first division with a brace from Olivier Giroud and Franck Kessié. With this result, AC Milan reached 86 points and surpassed Inter to be crowned champion in Serie A.
Milan’s squad is not the most powerful in Italian football. There are three or four teams superior to the Milanese, however, the trust in Pioli, a coach with very clear ideas, has generated the display of offensive and fun football that has been enough to raise the trophy that crowns them as kings. of Calcium.
Milan is the best team in Serie A. Right now is when you have to be calmer. Try to ensure that the important players in the squad do not leave and manage to bring in players who fit in with the idea of the game without making stratospheric signings based solely on name/marketing.
The sports management in these cases usually has a fundamental role to ensure that this victory is key in a supposed ascending line that the Italian team must follow to rub shoulders with the greatest in Europe.
Everyone wants to see a champion Milan that fights for everything at a national and European level, and it seems that this dream is not so far from being fulfilled.
