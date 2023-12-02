Quito residents have lost count of the number of times they were promised a date when the Quito Metro would operate. On some of those occasions, the trains operated for a few hours and then everything was cancelled, the service collapsed due to the number of users or security and the subway closed again. A decade later, five mayors and ten managers, the suburban finally began operations this Friday. It is the most important work for the Ecuadorian capital, with a cost of 2.17 billion dollars.

There was no grand opening event, because the credibility of the service working was at stake, and that is why the mayor of the capital himself, Pabel Muñoz, gave details of how the errors had been corrected since the last opening attempt. “In May we had 55 people at the ticket offices charging, at this moment we have 138 people, we did not have user guides, today we have 43. Six trains were moved, now we have the entire operational fleet,” he said one day before the opening. During the day on Friday, the service operated normally and without crowds.

The 18 trains of the Quito Metro “have passed all the technological tests, both by the operator and the builder, to comply with all safety requirements,” explains Hugo Villacrés, company manager. There is only one variable that is not controlled, he assures, and that is the number of passengers. According to demand studies, the Metro could have between 120,000 and 400,000 users. In the first days of operation of the service, it is expected that 120,000 passengers per day will be reached. So far, 225,000 people have created their accounts to obtain their City Card, which is used to recharge electronically and use transportation without paying in cash.

The construction of the metro has been an old promise to solve a serious transportation problem in the capital, a city with few road alternatives as it is a valley at 2,850 meters high surrounded by mountains and where around 580,000 vehicles circulate and nearly a million of users use public transport. In Quito, almost at any time, there is traffic.

In 1995, the Trolleybus was built, which was the first articulated system with an exclusive circulation lane to encourage the use of public transport, but over time and without other preventive measures, it collapsed due to the high demand of users, while the vehicle fleet grew. at a faster rate than the solutions. Using the same scheme, something similar was built on two other routes, which were called Ecovía and Metrovía, and the peak and plate vehicle restriction system was even implemented, to prohibit the circulation of vehicles for up to eight hours a day depending on the license plate number. . Even so, in Quito it is estimated that a person who regularly uses a car loses 70 hours a year in traffic, almost three days, according to the Global Traffic Scorecard index.

The underground metro line crosses 22 kilometers, from the northern end in the sector known as El Labrador, to the south in Quitumbe. The trains pass through 15 stations, and a journey that would normally last an hour and a half in conventional transportation is reduced to 34 minutes at a cost of 45 cents.

Now that the most anticipated work sees the light, the emotions it awakens are not the same for all citizens. For around 400 families in the Solanda neighborhood, south of Quito, where there is a station that bears the same name, the work was the beginning of their tragedy. “When they began to build the water wells that were used to open the tunnels, they caused the surrounding houses to sink and others have cracked walls,” says Fernando Chamba, president of the Executive Committee of Solanda.

Families live with fear and uncertainty of a disaster, “there are at least 60 houses in critical conditions and they should be uninhabited; However, some people have nowhere to live and remain there at high risk,” she says. Time passes and no one has given them an answer.

From the Quito Metro, Villacrés says that in mid-December there will be the results of an external consultancy hired by the municipality of the Ecuadorian capital to clarify the causes of the collapse of these homes. “Solanda has historically had problems due to the topography of the land, drinking water issues and it is also alleged that it is due to the metro,” says Villacrés.

