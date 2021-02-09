The documentary filmmaker Mads Brügger (Copenhagen, 48 years old) has been banned from entering North Korea since, on his first trip to the most ferocious and fascinating dictatorship in the world, he filmed a satirical work that did not please the regime (it was titled The Red Chapel). That’s why he agreed when a compatriot offered to infiltrate the Danish Association of Friends of North Korea, a group of retired men and women who are as harmless in appearance as they are ardent defenders of the most totalitarian (and extravagant) regime. “I had very low expectations. I thought he would lose interest ”, explains the director of Infiltration (on Filmin) from Copenhagen in a video call interview last Thursday. But the mole, Ulrich Larsen, maintained interest far beyond what was expected and although the danger grew exponentially. The two episodes, largely recorded with a hidden camera, are the fruit of his 10 years undercover.

Larsen, then a chef in his 30s, wife and children, had free time to embark on a mission that requires patience because, since a chronic illness took him away from the kitchen, he has received a pension from the Danish state. With his hand, Brügger enters the kitchen of what seems to be one of the best kept secrets of the last Leninist dynasty: how the system works to sell weapons – pistols, submarines or medium-range missiles – and methamphetamine bypassing UN sanctions for nuclear tests.

The Spanish Alejandro Cao de Benós, for years the great emissary and propagandist of the regime in the West, is the person the infiltrator turns to to gain the trust of the North Koreans with meetings between European comrades who are admiring of Pyongyang. And works. “I had my suspicions about Cao de Benós,” says the documentary maker, who turned to Catalan to make that first trip to North Korea. “I thought he was some kind of buffoon. It was hard to believe that people with power would take him seriously. But at the Oslo meeting he takes off his mask and reveals himself to be someone else. A dangerous guy, a crucial person in the network of criminal activities, skipping the sanctions, “he adds. Brügger emphasizes that throughout the negotiations with the mole, the Spanish “keeps what it promises.”

Along with what the images reveal and as in any spy work, a set of mirrors arises that seems to blur the contours of reality and fiction. Those filmed without their consent had the right to reply, says the director.

Cao de Benós, who has never hidden his love of collecting weapons and wearing uniforms with insignia, denies all the accusations in a note sent to Filmin. Regarding the images shot with a hidden camera, he affirms: it is “a great play (created by the filmmaker) to which I followed suit with the aim of denouncing Ulrich and James”. He dismisses the film as “a montage full of lies, totally misrepresented and manipulated for profit by taking advantage” of its public image.

Together with the mole and Cao de Benós, a certain Mr. James completes the trio. Attractive and elegant, he enters the scene when Larsen has been spying for years and has gained the confidence of Cao de Benós. What until then is an approach to the friends of North Korea, which Larsen records openly to spread the activities of the association on social networks, delves into the twists and turns of crime and intrigue. Mr. James poses as an arms dealer interested in the North Korean sample assortment. It is immediately clear that you are comfortable. In reality, he is a former French legion soldier who joins the production right out of jail. He trafficked in coca. “I met him in a bar in Copenhagen,” explains the director. “James enjoys the danger. What for others is a risk, for James is another day at the office ”. They hold meetings in Pyongyang and around the world (including a Ugandan island in Lake Victoria, in hotel rooms converted by the team into sophisticated undercover film sets.

The hundreds of hours recorded include the prolegomena of a transaction that is not consummated. Not giving money to the North Korean regime was one of the director’s red lines. “At no time did we pay them for airplanes, hotels… because that would compromise ethics. They didn’t ask for it either. “

When the plot grew fat, the BBC and the public televisions DR (Denmark), NRK (Norway) and SVT (Sweden) joined. Keeping the secret was vital. In the early years, only about ten people knew about it; when the TVs came in, no more than twenty. Larsen maintains the coldness to unsuspected limits, as when Cao de Benós brings out a microphone detector at his home in Tarragona that beeps at the device that the mole hides. The tension is maximum.

The director says that the chef offers to help him unmask the most totalitarian regime in the world due to the trauma that he experienced as a child in communist Germany. Brügger made it clear that he would not pay him; yes it has assumed to protect it.

They hardly anticipated that they would illuminate a story of this depth together. “I think Ulrich (Larsen) needed an adventure, to do something with meaning.” The final scene was shot a couple of weeks before the film was released last October.

Since then, the UN panel of experts on North Korea, the FBI, the British Government’s National Crime Agency have contacted Brügger. He hopes the revelations of his work will be included in the March UN report. The governments of Denmark and Sweden will use the tape to alert their EU colleagues.

The Kim dictatorship survived a famine in the 1990s. “I’m afraid they will continue there in the long term,” says the documentary maker. Kim Jong-un and his regime are easy targets for humor. “I too have been guilty of exploiting the kitsch side. It’s a mistake. It is a draconian and criminal regime that destroys and murders people. It should not be considered a joke ”, he emphasizes.