Ten years after the Fukushima disaster, Japan’s nuclear industry remains paralyzed, with most of the country’s reactors either shut down or in the process of being decommissioned. The government still hopes to revitalize the sector, in part to reduce the country’s dependence on energy imports and also to meet the carbon neutrality target by 2050.

Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant (Japan) (AFP)

Some 5,000 people continue to work daily at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, where four reactors were severely damaged on March 11, 2011 by the tsunami generated by a strong earthquake.

The iron masses and reactor 1 whose roof was destroyed during the disaster recall the violence of the catastrophe. Mobile Geiger counters continue to beep incessantly at the plant.

The surroundings of the reactors have been cleaned, new concrete dams built and intact fuel rods removed with giant cranes.

But the most difficult part remains: extracting about 900 tons of molten fuel mixed with other highly radioactive debris.

The pandemic has delayed the construction of a special robotic arm in the United Kingdom, postponing the extraction process by a year, until 2022.

But 12 months is nothing in a decommissioning process that will take at least 30 to 40 years.

File: An employee of the Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) measures the radioactivity levels of reactors 2 and 3 at the Fukushima nuclear power plant in July 2018. © Kimimasa Mayama, AFP

Fortunately, the 7.3 magnitude earthquake that struck the region on the night of February 13 did not cause a tsunami or cause further damage, not even at the Fukushima plant.

However, it accelerated the drop in the cooling water level in several reactors, the operating company Tepco found. Although the situation is under control, the group claims, as the water is kept in a closed circuit and pumped.

Groundwater from the surrounding mountains that penetrates underground below the reactors becoming radioactive was one of the biggest problems, but has been mitigated by the installation under the reactors of a 30-meter deep “ice wall” and 1.5 km in length.

But the rain has generated in 2020 about 140 m3 of radioactive water per day at the plant.

This contaminated water, which continues to contain tritium after filtration, is stored in hundreds of blue, gray and cream tanks at the plant, where space begins to run out.

As by the boreal summer of 2022 there will no longer be space available to continue storing it, the solution is to gradually dump it into the sea, but the Government has not yet made this politically sensitive decision official.

What role does nuclear energy play now?

Only nine reactors are currently operating, up from 54 in March 2011. 24 are to be decommissioned.

All reactors in Japan were shut down after the accident to drastically enforce national regulations on nuclear safety.

Nuclear power generated 6.2% of electricity in Japan in 2019, up from 30% before the accident, according to official data.

The current objective of the Government is that by 2030 20-22% of energy is from a nuclear source, although many experts see this as impossible.

Why bet on the controversial sector?

Most Japanese are against nuclear power after the trauma of the Fukushima disaster, and communities near the plants have filed dozens of lawsuits in an attempt to prevent them from restarting.

New national security regulations, plant decommissioning and maintenance have skyrocketed costs.

The future of nuclear power is very bleak

In early 2020, the Japanese news agency Kyodo estimated these costs at 13.4 trillion yen (about $ 129 billion, € 106 billion). But this estimate does not include the cost of dismantling Fukushima Daiichi and decontamination of the region, probably higher.

“The future of nuclear power is very bleak,” says Takeo Kikkawa, an energy expert and professor at Japan International University. At most, it will be a transitional energy since it is not planned to renew the nuclear park, he assures.

Some Japanese companies in the sector have started to invest in renewable energy, a much more profitable sector.

Last June, Tepco announced that it will invest 2 trillion yen (about 18,000 million dollars, 16,000 million euros) in the next 10 years to increase the capacity of green energy, and Toshiba and Hitachi have abandoned projects in recent years. nuclear power in the UK.