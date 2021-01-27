The author strives to explain the mysteries surrounding quantum physics and tries to dismiss the pseudosciences that surround it. Quantum physics is a theory concerning the constituents of matter: atoms, electrons, radiation. All modern electronics and the telecommunications industry depend on it. On the philosophical level, a debate always opposes the supporters of the “Copenhagen school” (Bohr, Heisenberg), considering that quantum objects exist only in the consciousness of researchers, and, opposite, the “realists” ( Einstein, de Broglie, Schrödinger), who attribute a real existence to the objects studied. The non-specialist reader will be taken aback by the claim that quantum objects can be found in two places at the same time or by Schrödinger’s “thought experiment” showing that his cat can be both alive and dead. For Bricmont, if there is no scientific consensus on the questions addressed, the interest of quantum physics is the vision of the world it gives us.