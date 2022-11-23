EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

A young woman who, at the age of 28, has survived two relationships in which she has been the victim of different types of violence by her partners, another 20-year-old who rebelled against tradition and her community so that they would not marry her, activists and Authorities and experts from Latin America will talk this Wednesday about the struggle of women to end gender violence.

The virtual event, organized by América Futura and CAF- Latin American development bank is celebrated on the eve of the international day for the elimination of violence against women, which is commemorated this Friday the 25th. The objective of the conversation will be to analyze how gender violence affects young women and to think of solutions in a region where each Every year thousands of women are victims of femicides.

The participants of the session that will be moderated by the director of América Futura, Lorena Arroyo, are:

Ana Baiardi, Manager of Gender, Inclusion and Diversity at CAF-Development Bank of Latin America

Solana Quesada director of the consultancy for Gender Equality of the Municipality of Montevideo (Uruguay)

Anya Victoria Delgado director of the regional project on gender violence of the Pan-American Development Foundation, based in Mexico

Nicholas Pontaquarto member of the Institute of Masculinities and Social Change of Argentina

Monica Keragama young man from the Emberá-Katío community (Colombia)

Helenis Manolas, President of the National Youth Council of Panama

laurita melo a young Colombian woman who has been a victim of violence in her relationships

Gianella Valenzuela, platform activist tremendous, Chili

The virtual talk is this Wednesday, November 23 at 3:00 p.m. (Colombia, Panama, Peru, and Ecuador time), 4:00 p.m. (Mexico, Bolivia, and Venezuela time) and 5:00 p.m. (Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay). You can follow it on this page, through the EL PAÍS America website through América Futura.