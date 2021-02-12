Almost four years after his disastrous 2017 debate against then-French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Regrouping (RN) party, returned to an electoral confrontation on Thursday, this time in the Start of the long campaign of the presidential elections of the neighboring country, which will take place in 2022. He debated with the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, and the result was surprising. Both exhibited more approaches than differences, to the alarm of a macronism that thinks of a profile less situated to the right and, above all, that their duty is not to speak with the RN but to combat their ideology.

The television duel showed the ideological coincidences between Le Pen and Darmanin, who, with his heavy-handed policy against radical Islamism and citizen insecurity, embodies Macron’s turn to the right. The minister surprised the French by assuring that the leader of the extreme right was not radical enough. «Mrs. Le Pen, in the demonization strategy (of your party) it becomes soft. You need to take more vitamins, you are not tough enough, “Darmanin told her.

For her part, the RN leader referred to a book published by her opponent, ‘Islamist Separatism’, to ensure that “I could have signed it myself”; a phrase with which he hinted that his postulates are similar to those of his rival and that, at the same time, he opened the door for any critic of Macron to equate the ideas of a weighty minister in his cabinet with those of the extreme right.

Le Pen wanted to use the debate to appear more presidential to French voters, while Darmanin pulled muscle on the right side and bragged about a strong hand against radical Islamism. “We have the feeling that you say and think the same,” said moderator Thomas Sotto at the end.

The confrontation forced a quick reaction from the government. While the Minister of the Interior considers Le Pen soft, the spokesman for the Executive, Gabriel Attal, pointed out yesterday that the far-right leader is “dangerous” for France. “He navigates on fears, navigates on anguish, navigates on the problems our country is experiencing and, therefore, he does not want us to respond to those problems,” he said in an interview. Attal was a member of the socialist party before joining La República en Marcha, Macron’s party.

It remains to be seen now if the debate has any repercussions at the grassroots level in a singular moment of French politics, with the polls blowing in favor of the RN. According to these, its leader would obtain between 26% and 27% of the votes in a first round if the elections were held today and Macron would obtain between 23% and 24%.

Le Pen, who has officially announced his candidacy for the 2022 elections, launched a few days ago the participatory platform ‘M, l’avenir’ (M, the future, in Spanish) so that all citizens can “contribute their stone to the building of the France of tomorrow ». The platform “is intended for all French people committed to defending the nation, its identity and its sovereignty.” Curiously, he only uses the M for Marine. No sign of the Le Pen surname or the name of the party, which many French still scare.

During these years, Marine Le Pen has tried to “demonize” the RN before public opinion to transform it into a ruling party. To do this, he fired his father and the most radical members. The 2022 presidential elections may be your last chance to reach the Elysee Palace after the two previous defeats. If a third fits, it will probably have to make way for new generations.