With less than a minute in advance, the HBOmax series Titans (Titans) put in the air the imagination and speculation of the fans of the DC Comics teenage team led by Dick Grayson in his Nightwing suit, with dark scenes and dialogue as “in Gótica someone always dies” they presented a preview of what will be the third season of this production that will be available on August 12 on the platforms of Mexico and Latin America.

After more than a year of waiting, the digital content platform HBOmax will see the light in the countries of Central and South America, on June 29, and not only brings with it the new episodes of great animations such as Rick & Morty, but also this series which has added millions of Teen Titans fans to the small screen, only this time they leave Netflix out, the platform that broadcast the first two seasons of this saga.

The images that Warner Entertainment showed in their preview of the new season show Jason Todd assuming the mantle of Robin, but it also looks like a death heralded by the strong references to the arrival of an enemy that caused Batman the most pain, the Joker, as it is not only located in an abandoned carnival, the preferred site for the headquarters of the clown prince of crime; but also the weapon he used to deprive Bat Man’s second companion of life, a steel bar stained with blood.

In an interesting twist, a red helmet is also present, which belongs to Red Hood (Red Hood), an avatar that Jason Todd assumes once he returns from death in the DC comics to torment Bruce Wayne and seek revenge from the laughing villain, but leaves open many possibilities that will have to be resolved throughout history, because we must remember that at the end of the second season the new Robin decides to leave the ranks of the Titans.

Throughout history it denotes how these adolescents forge family ties, so this iconic story of the cartoons “A Death in the Family” could have some variants in which Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, Rose Wilson (daughter of Deathstroke) as Ravager, Nightwing, in addition to other profiles that could return in the continuity of the series and that at the moment seem to have perished such as Donna Troy, Wonder Girl, or Gath Tempest, Aqualad, who succumbed to Deeathstroke.

Jason Todd’s possible fall and rise as Red Hood could be a main story line, but we can’t ignore the possibility of seeing Donna Troy’s return; in the pages of the comics she returned twice from the dead, once as Troia a stronger and more focused Amazon more akin to Wonder Woman, and as a Darkstar, a surveillance corporation similar to the Green Lanterns; even the possible return of Aqualad as a more powerful Atlantean hero who bears his name, Garth Tempest. See the full column at https://www.milenio.com/hidalgo. _

Teodoro Santos