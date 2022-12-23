An Arab person did not adhere to the necessary legal measures to protect himself from fraud, and transferred the ownership of a luxury car, the price of which is 761 thousand and 920 dirhams, to the possession of another person, without receiving money for it, after the latter deluded him that he works in a prestigious job and buys the vehicle for an important person, although That the victim works in the car trade.

The Public Prosecution referred two defendants in the case to the Criminal Court, one of whom was charged with seizing money transferred to others (the car) in a fraudulent manner, and the other with the charge of participating in the crime by extracting a phone chip in his name, and handing it over to the second accused for use in fraud crimes.

The Court of First Instance ruled that the defendants be imprisoned for six months, and fined them 761,920 dirhams for the car.

In detail, the facts of the case stated – as established in the court’s certainty and reassured by its conscience – that the victim owns a company in Dubai that specializes in converting vehicles into rare forms, and placed an advertisement for the sale of his vehicle on one of the famous shopping sites, and he received a message via the “WhatsApp” application. Its owner introduced himself as an Emirati citizen working in a prestigious profession.

He asked him to show him the most beautiful car he had, so the victim sent him pictures of a luxury vehicle, and the accused expressed his desire to buy it, after deluding him that it would be bought for an important personal interest.

In the investigations of the Public Prosecution, the victim stated that he reassured the accused when he told him that, and he agreed with him about the appropriate price, and they agreed to buy it for 761 thousand and 920 dirhams, then the accused sent him the name of a person to transfer possession in his name, so the victim actually registered it in the name of that person, without him He gets paid, and later finds out that the car is for sale in a showroom in another emirate.

The second accused denied participating in the crime, and explained that he had a phone number registered in his name, and that a friend of his residing in an Arab country asked him to extract a chip in the name of the accused so that he could register in a phone program that required the presence of a local Emirati number, so he gave him a number, and gave it to his brother residing in the country, Because the latter has several numbers in his name and cannot extract additional chips, indicating that he did not know that the accused would use the chip to defraud others.

The case papers included a copy of the vehicle possession certificate in the name of the victim, then a certificate of transferring it in the name of another person convicted in similar cases, while the first defendant did not appear before the court despite his announcement.

In the merits of its ruling, the court of first instance affirmed its reassurance that the second defendant in the case had fraudulently seized a vehicle belonging to the victim, using a false name, and claiming to belong to a nationality other than his own.

She explained that the court has the discretionary power to extract the availability of material and legal elements and the availability of criminal intent for the crime of appropriating the money of others in a fraudulent manner, in light of the fact that the evidence leads in total to the complete conviction of the court and its reassurance of its conclusion.

And she confirmed her satisfaction with the testimony of the victim, the documents proving the transfer of ownership of the vehicle, and the first accused’s acknowledgment of extracting a phone chip and handing it over to the second for use in fraud, and it ruled that they be imprisoned for six months and fined them 761 thousand and 920 dirhams, while the Court of Appeal canceled the ruling against the accused of criminal participation due to the expiration of the case by reconciliation.

• Dubai Criminal Court ruled that the accused be imprisoned for 6 months and fined 761.9 thousand dirhams.