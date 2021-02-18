An icy storm hit the northeastern United States on Thursday and forced the interruption of covid vaccination, after engulfing the south and center of the country in polar cold that left millions without electricity in Texas.

The arctic air mass hit since Monday to various more accustomed states at a record for hot than cold, it killed dozens and forced more than seven million Texans to boil water before drinking it.

There will be “snow and ice from the southern plains to the mid-Atlantic and northeast,” the National Weather Service (NWS) warned Thursday. “The intense cold continues.”

In New York, where great flakes fall since morning, a snowfall of up to 13 cm is expected for Thursday night, with about 8 cm more in the early hours of Friday, according to the NWS.

Times Square in New York, covered in snow. AFP photo

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio indicated that bad weather in much of the country has delayed the arrival of doses of the vaccine against covid-19 and prevented making about 30,000 appointments to get vaccinated.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also announced the closure of several vaccination sites.

More than 100 million people living in the Midwest United States have been affected by winter storms of varying intensity.

Electricity gradually begins to be restored: Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, the state most affected by the storms, said that 1.6 million homes regained power on Wednesday.

No light



But almost a million people were still without electricity this Thursday across the country, u500,000 of them in Texas, the energy capital, and the rest in Mississippi, Louisiana, Oregon and Kentucky, according to the PowerOutage.us site.

In Texas, millions were left without heat and used firewood, grills, gas generators and their own cars to warm themselves.

A woman and a girl died of poisoning from carbon monoxide while trying to warm up in his running, parked car, Houston police said.

David Hernández, 38, spent the night in a Houston church with others who took refuge there from the cold.

In Weehawken New Jersey, a historic snowfall. AFP photo

“My car got buried and I tried to sleep in it but it was too cold“He said.” The liquids in the car were freezing, it was like sleeping in a cooler. I had to come here. I had no choice”.

Texas authorities have opened about 300 “warming centers” across the state.

Texas, the country’s energy lungRich in oil and natural gas, it is the only continental US state with an independent power grid. But the cold exposed the failures of the network in the face of extreme temperatures and the effects of climate change.

Beto O’Rourke, former presidential candidate from Texas, warned that this could become “a failed state.”

President Joe Biden ordered the federal emergency agency FEMA to coordinate rescue efforts in Oklahoma after the authorities declared an emergency in the state.

The freezing cold in recent days has so far left 38 dead throughout the country, most in traffic accidents, according to the US press. Dozens have been treated for poisoning with carbon monoxide and hypothermia.

Several inches of snow are expected in the Washington DC metropolitan area, and authorities in Maryland, North Carolina and South Carolina have warned of blackouts in the days to come.

“Hail and freezing rain expected this afternoon. Stay off the road! “Maryland Governor Larry Hogan tweeted.

Biden, no trip

Although the Arctic gusts begin to move away from Texas and the south, the NWS warned that the cold will continue.

Biden had to postpone Friday a scheduled visit to a Pfizer plant that produces vaccines in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said the cold is impacting the delivery and distribution of vaccines, and encouraged adopt an extended schedule at vaccination centers when time permits.

The cold has not spared the animals. A dozen monkeys, including a 58-year-old chimpanzee, died in the cold at the Primarily Primates sanctuary near San Antonio, the organization said, without power since Monday.

Three-quarters of the continental United States – excluding Alaska – was covered in snow as of early Wednesday, according to the NWS. A record since 2003, when this measurement began to be taken.

Source AFP and AP

