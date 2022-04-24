A 95-year-old woman died early this Sunday in a fire at her home, located on Carrer de Marqués de Ana, in the Central district of Madrid, reports a spokeswoman for Emergencies Madrid. A 58-year-old man who lived on the same floor is in a very serious condition after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest due to smoke inhalation and three other neighbors have been treated, also due to smoke inhalation but mild. In addition, there has been another fire in a house in Carabanchel, in which another 20 neighbors have been slightly intoxicated by smoke.

The fire in which the old woman has died originated shortly before half past six in the morning in a flat on the fourth and last floor of number 20 of Marqués de Ana, next to Pez street. Upon the arrival of the Samur-Protection, the apartment was completely full of smoke. When they have managed to enter, they have found the woman already deceased. Previously, the National Police had helped a 58-year-old man out of the house, who was taken down to the landing on the third floor and from there, the firefighters took him out to the street, where he suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest after having inhaled a large amount of smoke. The man has been revived by the Samur toilets and has been transferred in a very serious condition to the Clinical Hospital.

The causes of this fire are unknown, which was located in what appears to be the living room of a very small apartment in which many books and belongings were accumulated, which has made extinction work difficult. The rest of the house has also been affected, but by smoke.

In addition, three neighbors on the same fourth floor have been treated for mild smoke inhalation after having gone out to the landing alerted by smoke and noise. Two of them have been transferred to the Jiménez Díaz Foundation to be treated. Eight fire departments have worked to extinguish the fire. The troops have withdrawn around nine in the morning after removing the belongings from the affected room to prevent the flames from rekindling. National Police and Municipal Police have controlled traffic on nearby streets to allow access for emergency vehicles.

Hours before, around four in the morning, another fire in a house in Carabanchel, at number 18 Belzunegui street, has resulted in 20 mild intoxications. As detailed by Emergencies Madrid, the fire originated on the ground floor of a four-storey building and was “quite active and highly developed” upon arrival. Its only tenant has left the house by their own means and has left the door open, which has caused “the entire stairwell to be flooded with smoke.”

To extinguish the fire, which broke through the façade, the intervention of nine fire departments was necessary, who first had to focus their efforts on controlling the rest of the neighbors who, alarmed by the smoke, had gone out on the stairs, putting at risk their lives. Once all the neighbors have been confined to their homes, the firefighters have extinguished the fire and have been able to evacuate the building.

Samur has treated 20 people, all for mild smoke poisoning, in various tents set up outside. Eight of these people have been transferred to health centers – five to Twelve October and three to Gómez Ulla – since, although initially they were minor, they had not fully recovered. Samur Social has relocated one of the neighbors until he can return to his house. At the moment, the causes of the event are unknown, which has left the house “completely devastated” by the flames.

Emergencies remember that, in such a situation, you have to leave the doors and windows closed when leaving the house affected by the flames to prevent the smoke from rising to other floors. If there is smoke coming from another floor. The safest place is your own home.

