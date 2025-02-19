A dead when his narcolanche with a Civil Guard patrol in Cádiz

An alleged drug trafficker has died on the night of this Monday 40 miles from the mouth of the Guadalquivir River, in Sanlúcar de Barrameda, after a persecution to a narcolanche in which they transported drugs that ended up colliding with the Civil Guard boat.

According to sources from the Civil Guard of Cádiz to Europa Press, in the boat, with three engines, they traveled in total four people, of which one has died and another has been injured, having to be transferred by helicopter to the hospital of Jerez de la Frontera. The other two are detained.

The events occurred around 9:45 p.m., when 40 miles from the mouth of the Guadalquivir River detected the narcolancha that was loaded with an amount of drug that is not determined so far. In the persecution for its interception, the narcolanche suffered an accident resulting one of the dead crew and another injured.

Rejected help attempts

During the intervention, one of the four crew members fell into the water, which, according to the Civil Guard, different means of rescue were launched as a lifting hoop, a life jacket of the crew, a corporal and even a buoy, “Rejecting the help that is launched from the official vessel of the Civil Guard.”

In addition, one of the agents of the Civil Guard boat was launched into the water to rescue him, being “also rejected this help and being the agreed agent.” Finally, the Narcolancha crew was deceased due to causes that have to determine health services.

There is the circumstance that is the second deceased in February, since last day 7 a collision in tariff waters between a patrol of the maritime service of the Civil Guard and a recreation vessel that transported hashish bales With the death of one of the crew of the boat with drugs, in addition to leaving another seriously injured.