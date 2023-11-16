Nature: unknown bright flashes from an exploding star recorded

Scientists at Cornell University (USA) for the first time observed how a dead star suddenly “came to life” after an explosion, becoming the source of repeated flares of an unknown nature observed over several months. About the opening reported in an article published in the journal Nature.

Scientists initially detected a rare type of stellar cataclysm called a fast blue optical transient (or LFBOT). One hundred days later, astronomers observed bright, short bursts lasting only a few minutes and as bright as the original explosion at the site of the supposed remnant of the star.

Analysis of long-term observations confirmed the presence of at least 14 irregular light pulses over a 120-day period, likely only a fraction of the total.

The explosion event was officially named AT2022tsd and was nicknamed the “Tasmanian Devil”. It is speculated that the previously unknown flare activity may be due to the fact that after the explosion the star was left behind either a neutron star or a black hole. In addition, there is a possibility that LFBOT was not an ordinary supernova, but could have been caused by the merger of a star with a black hole.