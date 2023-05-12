On the night of Thursday, May 11, it was announced that the lawyer Javier Coello Trejoas a representative of 8 families, filed a class murder lawsuit against the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez.

In an interview with Carlos Loret de Molapublished on YouTube under the name ‘Loret en Latinus: May 11’, who was Emilio Lozoya’s lawyer clarified that there are other families who did not want to join the prosecution out of fear.

“It is not a case, there are eight families and others who wanted to join but were afraid and others have not provided us with the documentation required to file the complaint, but it is not one, and with all due respect Carlos, even if it were one, a dead relative hurts,” he said.

The plaintiff specified that Hugo López-Gatell was accused of “homicide by omission” for his work as a representative of the Covid-19 pandemic in Mexico, where more than 333,000 people died from the SARS-CoV 2 virus.

What argue against Gatell?

Coello Trejo explained that according to title 10 of the Health Law, the public official has responsibility of the health of Mexicans.

“The man was appointed by the Presidency of the Republic as a spokesperson for the pandemic, and what did he do? He lied, gave false information, minimized the facts and committed very serious negligence that I have never said, I’m not crazy Carlos,” he added.

The lawyer explained that, according to his perspective, there was inaction on the part of the national authorities in the face of the first case of Covid-19 in Mexico, a person who arrived by air.

“It was a person who entered Mexico by plane and nothing was done like in other countries to control this type of thing in the airports, there was no health care, the flights were not closed (…) in addition, Mr. López -Gatell criticized, belittled the problem of the mask. That is public, we have not invented it.

The legal expert stated that the people involved in the lawsuit are not seeking damages, but “justice”or other words, see the undersecretary of health in the jail.