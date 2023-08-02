A police officer was shot dead, while two other uniformed officers were injured by bullet impact.after they were seen in a burst of shots fired by unknown persons in front of a bakery in Trujillo Alto, a municipality near San Juan, Puerto Rico, according to what the Police reported on August 1.

According to preliminary information from the authorities and in circumstances that are under investigation, at about 10:30 pm on July 31, the Trujillo Alto municipal police officers were at the ‘El Punto’ bakery, when some people, from a moving vehicle, started shooting at them.

Officer Pedro Torres Santos, 47, died due to injuries received.

Meanwhile, the other two policemen, identified as Manuel Torres Rodríguez and Jack Bruno Andújar, were wounded by gunshot wounds.They were transported to the emergency room of an area hospital to be treated by the doctor on duty.

So far the condition of both is unknown.

Agent Héctor Quiñones, from the Puerto Rico Police Bureau, attached to the Carolina Homicide Division, together with prosecutor Omar Vicepó, took charge of the investigation. It is expected to obtain more information about what happened.

*With information from EFE

