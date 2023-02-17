Veracruz.- A dead policeman and three detainees was the result of a confrontation registered this Thursday afternoon in the municipality of Medellín de Bravo, Veracruz, authorities announced.

According to preliminary data, the confrontation occurred in the vicinity of Paso del Torowhere elements of the State Attorney General’s Office they carried out a rescue operation of a person deprived of their liberty.

It was at that moment that the officers were fired upon by armed civilians. The exchange of bullets took place near a highway and lasted for a few minutes, unleashing panic among the people.

It was reported that as a result of the confrontation, a ministerial police officer died and another was injured. In addition, the arrest of three alleged criminals, including a woman, was achieved.

As a result of these facts, the Secretary of Public Security of the state of Veracruz reported that the Security Forces, in coordination with the Secretary of the Navy, activated “Operative Code Red”, to maintain an operation to search and locate the aggressors.