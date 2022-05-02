Navolato.- An older adult was left dead. on the Alfonso G. Calderón avenue strip in the municipality of Navolato, Sinaloa, after being hit by a hit-and-run vehicle. After this mishap allegedly the crew of a motorcycle rammed the body of the victim to subsequently have an accident after the impact.

The young people fell to the pavement to be injuredOne of them was later transferred to the social security hospital of the sugarcane municipality due to the injuries he suffered.

The identities of the victim and the injured were not obtained., it was only reported that the deceased was approximately 62 years old, with a fair complexion and a light brown complexion. It was also said that at the time of the incident he was wearing blue jeans, a dark shirt and tennis shoes.

Minutes after 9:00 p.m. this Sunday, May 1, the emergency numbers alerted about an accident in front of a gas station on said avenue, for which emergency bodies immediately moved to provide help.

After the report, paramedics from the Red Cross arrived, who immediately checked those affected, realizing that the older adult had no vital signs; Regarding the motorcycle crew, it was determined that only one was taken to a hospital for specialized care.

The area of ​​the tragedy was delimited by preventive agents, who notified the Attorney General of the State of Sinaloa (FGE) to send guard personnel and carry out the corresponding procedures.