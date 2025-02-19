02/19/2025



A 76 -year -old old man has died and another of 71 is very serious after rushing through the hole of an elevator in Puente de Vallecas. The victims have fallen from a height of three floors, reports Madrid emergencies.

The event has occurred in a block on the street of the Sierra de Contraviesa, 25, at 13.48 hours. Sources of the case need this newspaper that the couple was discussing in the plant of the plant, where they resided, when they have precipitated by the cubicle. The elevator box was not there because it was in works. The farm has four more heights.

Sources of the case explain to ABC that man, of Spanish nationality, was arguing with her, Ecuadorian. As the survivor has referred, that despite the wounds he remained aware, during the fight they have struggled and fallen against the plywood that made Tapia of the elevator, but that this was barely subject by wires, something totally irregular. Therefore, he has won very easily and that is when they have defined. To the question of whether she has thrown from him, she has denied this extreme.

The Samur-Civil Protection has tried to revive the male for 30 minutes, without success. His wife presents polytrausmatisms, in the abdomen, the pelvis, an arm and a leg.

The Municipal Police has escorted the convoy that he has transferred it to the Hospital 12 de Octubre. Both have had to be rescued by firefighters from the Madrid City Council.