A drug trafficker has died On the night of this Monday, 40 miles from the mouth of the Guadalquivir River, in Seville. After a persecution of a drug labeled of drugs, it ended colliding with a boat of the Civil Guard.

According to sources from the Civil Guard of Cádiz, on the boat, with three engines, four people were traveling. In addition to the deceased, another occupant was injured, so he had to be helicopter transferred to the hospital of Jerez de la Frontera. The other two are detained.

The events occurred around 9:45 p.m., when 40 miles from the mouth of the Guadalquivir detected the narcolanche that was loaded with narcotic drugs. In the persecution for its interception, it suffered an accident.

It is about second deceased in Februarysince on the 7th a collision in tariff waters between a patrol of the maritime service of the Civil Guard and a recreation vessel that transported hashish bales also resulted in the death of one of the crew of the boat with drugs, in addition to leave another seriously injured.