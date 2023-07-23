A man was stabbed to death in the early afternoon of today in Padua, while another is in serious condition and was taken to hospital. There are three people involved. The carabinieri arrived at the scene together with the firefighters. The incident took place in via Dorighello, in a district on the eastern outskirts of the Euganean city. The crime allegedly took place in an apartment building. It seems that at the origin of the story there was a dispute that also involved a third person.