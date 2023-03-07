One of the eight fans who suffered injuries on Sunday in a fight between fans of the Flamengo and Vasco da Gamabefore the classic between these Brazilian teams in Rio de Janeirodied this Monday in the hospital where he was admitted, official sources reported.

The victim, identified as Bruno Macedo dos Santoswas admitted on Sunday afternoon in serious condition in the Souza Aguiar Municipal Hospital and did not resist the injuries, reported the Rio de Janeiro Health Department.

More hospitalized

Dos Santos was one of the eight fans hospitalized on Sunday after the incidents carried out by fans of the two teams in the surroundings of the Maracana stadium before the game, won by Vasco 1-0 by the Carioca Championship, with a goal from the Uruguayan Jose Luis ‘Pumita’ Rodriguez.

Of the injured, three others remain hospitalized, two of whom are in serious condition, including a man who was shot by men on a motorcycle.

The incidents, shown in videos that multiplied on social networks, forced the police to disperse groups of fans with tear gas.

In addition to the widespread fights between rival fans in different places in the vicinity of the largest temple of Brazilian soccer, other fans clashed with the police forces called to guarantee security and even attacked the vehicles of the institution.

The militarized police reported that, in the searches carried out in areas close to the Maracana, 50 wooden batons, nine iron bars, five homemade explosive devices, knuckles and pyrotechnic devices were seized.

At least 600 uniformed men were mobilized to guarantee security during the classic.

EFE