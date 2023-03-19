A 4-year-old girl died and dozens of other people were affected after the strong earthquake that was felt at noon this Saturday in the northern Peruvian region of Tumbeswith an epicenter in Ecuador, official sources reported.

(Context: Earthquake in Ecuador: there are at least 12 dead after the earthquake of magnitude 6.5)

“The death of a 4-year-old minor is confirmed, who was transferred to the Regional Hospital of Tumbes, after being injured as a result of the fall from a roof of her home,” reported the National Emergency Center (COEN) on Twitter.

The agency also pointed out that a preliminary report indicated that in the three provinces of the Tumbes region, dozens of people affected and affected, as well as houses destroyed, disabled and affected, in addition to health centers and other infrastructures.

(Do not stop reading: Earthquake in Ecuador: live panic during soccer program on TV, ‘My God’)

He explained that in the province of Tumbes there are 46 people affected and 14 victims, in addition to 12 affected houses, 4 disabled and 2 affected health centers.

In the province of Rear Admiral Villar 12 people affected and 4 houses damaged were reported, while in the province of Zarumilla 15 people were reported affected, as well as 4 houses destroyed and another 6 affected.

The agency also reported that the Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP) “updated” the magnitude of the earthquake to 6.7, after initially reporting that it was 7, while the Geophysical Institute of the National Polytechnic School of Ecuador established it at 6.5.

After the telluric movement, the president of the Council of Ministers, Alberto Otárolaarrived in Tumbes from the neighboring region of Piura, where he was on a work visit.

“We have come to Tumbes to meet with the governor and place ourselves at his disposal, to see what the damage and consequences are,” declared the prime minister before regretting “very much what happened.”

Otárola announced that they had a report “of a girl who has suffered shock trauma” during the earthquake and made “a call for calm to the public”, to whom she said to “rest assured” that the authorities will attend to the emergency .

Local media showed images of the moment of the tremor in avenues and shopping centers in the city of Tumbes, where citizens took to the streets as a security measure, while it was reported that the earthquake was also felt in the regions of La Libertad and Ancash, more than 500 kilometers south of Tumbes.

He Provincial Mayor of Zarumilla, Christian Aguayodeclared to the RPP station that this has been “the strongest tremor that I have been able to witness in my entire life.”

The Directorate of Hydrography and Navigation of the Navy assured that a tsunami alert has not been generated in the Pacific Ocean.

Peru and Ecuador are located in the area called Pacific Ring of Firewhere approximately 85% of the world’s seismic activity is recorded.

