Juarez City.- This afternoon, the mobilization of municipal elements generated the report of a possible corpse wrapped in a mat left on Camino Real that finally turned out to be a dead dog.

The report was made anonymously to the 911 emergency number, where they indicated that at the exit to the Los Ojitos neighborhood, a “lump” made with a mat had a human shape and emanated foul odors.

Elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat arrived at the scene in several units and located the “lump” made with a green mat, but upon examining it, it turned out to be a dog.

Municipal officers withdrew from the scene to continue their surveillance and prevention work.