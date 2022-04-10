Puebla.- A car accident registered in the Amozoc-Perote Highwayin the state of Pueblaleft a red balance dead babyas well as six injured people, two of whom are in serious condition.

It was at 8 in the morning on this Saturday, April 9, when the accident occurred on the Amozoc-Perote toll road, in the Oriental-Tepeyahualco section, around 8 in the morning.

According to the reports of the state security authorities, it was at the height of the kilometer 69 of the aforementioned road where three vehicles collided with each otherwhich caused the crew members of the automotive units to be thrown towards the asphalt and the shoulder.

Read more: Two men are shot to death inside a workshop in the León I neighborhood in León, Guanajuato

According to what was reported by Millenniumit was the drivers who witnessed the car accident who were in charge of being the first responders to the situation, since the injured had to wait more than an hour for elements of the police to arrive. National Guard and the emergency bodies, who were in charge of providing the corresponding medical attention.

Despite the fact that, at first, the motorists who stopped to report the situation and help the injured assured that the minor was alive, the emergency elements of Puebla confirmed that the baby did not present vital signs when not having been able to withstand the impact, before which he agonized for more than an hour in the arms of his parents, despite the resuscitation efforts that were made.

Derived from the road accident that left a minor dead and six more people injured, the Amozoc-Perote highway was closed for more than 5 hours both ways to avoid other incidents in the area.

Read more: They find bone remains with an alleged message from the CJNG in San Juan de Aragón, CDMX

Shortly before 2 p.m. this Saturday, after the accident occurred at 8 a.m., agents of the National Guard announced that the proceedings at the scene of the car accident had been completed, so the highway was reopened.