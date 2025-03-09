A driver has died and six people were injured This Sunday in a road accident At kilometer 598 of the A-7 in the direction of Murcia, according to Fuentes of the Civil Guard of Traffic.

The only emergency telephone number 112 has received several calls Informing the accident at 6.53, in the A-7, in the direction of Murcia.

Witnesses mentioned the involvement of up to six vehicles In the collision, which was apparently caused by “a first vehicle that was alone in the middle of the road,” reports 112.

At first, they reported that at least four people were injured, that one of the vehicles I had overturned and that there was a person trapped inside, so the intervention of firefighters of the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia (CEIS) was requested.

Two were also mobilized to the place ambulances with medical staff of 061 and a transfer ambulance, and their toilets confirmed the death of a male.

Two 19 -year -old and two women were treated for bruises at the site of the incident, while a 39 -year -old man was transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia POLICONTUSEDand another more than 51 moved by their own means to a health center.

The multiple accident has happened After the output of the A-7 Towards Elpozo, in Alhama de Murcia, and traffic has been diverted to the RM-2 secondary highway, in ramblillas above, at kilometer 34.53 in Zeneta towards the A-30.