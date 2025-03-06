A burst and later fire of a pyrotechnic company leaves One dead and four injuredone of them serious, in the municipality of Fontcalent (Alicante).

The deceased is Pedro Luis Sirvent69 -year -old pyrotechnic was at first missing. For his part, Mayor Alicante, Luis Barcala, said after the incident that emergency services would enter to look for man when the flames were controlled.

Sources from local and national police have reported that deflagration in the Pyrotechnic Brothers Sirvent has occurred in circumstances that are investigated at 11.25 hours. Among the injured there are A serious personwith third grade wounds, while the other three are mild. The intense expansive wave has caused the launch of helps and other elements to tens of meters.

A helicopter of the Provincial Firefighters Consortium as well as nine land vehicles, with 26 troops and a drone have moved to the place of the fire. The security perimeter has been extended due to storage, within a gunpowder.

In addition, he has come to this point of the Alicante departure of Fontcalent another medicalized helicopter that has transported to the most serious injured to the Hospital La Fe, several ambulances of the SAMU and the basic life support and agents of the national and local police.

The Emergency Coordination Center Activates Situation 0 of the Territorial Emergency Plan of the Valencian Community (PTECV). For its part, Adif has informed the Emergency Coordination Center of the Generalitat Valenciana of the Temporary suspension of the nearby AVE train lineat the request of the Provincial Firefighters Consortium.

The mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala, highlighted the performance of the Local Police in the “Terrible explosion”which has been the first emergency body that has come after deflagration.