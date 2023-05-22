If you are a fan of Outer Space, you already know it, otherwise it will seem impossible, we assure you that it is true. This month of May an astronomical phenomenon called Sol Zenital, also known as ‘A day without a shadow’, will be recorded in some areas of Mexico.

The event ‘A day without a shadow’ will leave sectors of the Republic in darkness this month of Maywe emphasize to avoid confusion, but, Where can it be seen? When will it be observed? What is it? What does it consist of?

The answer to all these questions and many more can be found today.

A not so well known phenomenon

First thing’s first. The Zenithal Sun is a specific moment of the day in which the Sun is right in the zenith, that is, directly over the head of an observer in a certain place. This means that is at the highest point of the skyall this, according to UNAM.

This astronomical event only occurs in regions located near Earth’s equatordue to the inclination of the axis of rotation of the Earth with respect to its orbital plane around the king sun.

At tropical latitudes, the Sun can be at its zenith twice a year, usually at the summer solstices, when it reaches its highest point in the northern hemisphere, and at the winter solstices, when it reaches its highest point in the northern hemisphere. south.

One of the features of ‘A day without a shadow’, which will answer those who want to know ‘how does it look‘ is that objects do not cast shadows onto the ground.

This can have practical applications, such as accurately measuring the height of an object or taking shadow-free photos.

Where and when to see it?

In Mexico, the Zenital Sun can be seen on May 23, 24 and 25each one in different places by the latitude of each one.

On May 23 you can see in Uxmal, Yucatan; on the 24th of the same month in Chichen Itza and on the 25th both in Mérida and in Dzibilchaltun.

This event is recorded within the framework of the summer solstice, which means ‘stopped Sun’ and is the moment of greatest movement of the star towards the North.