Famous Peruvian stars show off their most sensual side in “A day without sex”a tragicomic film that exposes the drama of 4 couples and their encounters.

Giovanni Ciccia and Melania Urbina impacted thousands with “Django” and its erotic scenes. However, that Peruvian film was not the only one in which they let out the most sensual side of him: “A day without sex” brought them together again to leave the entire country with its heart in its throat. In addition to them, the national film brought together other renowned actors from “Al fondo hay sitio” and other local stars in a story full of drama and comedy, a must for lovers of spicy plots with hints of humor.

” title=” Giovanni Ciccia and Melania Urbina are just 2 of the actors in "At the bottom there is room" that appear in "a day without sex". Photo: Full Moon Films ” height=”100%” width=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>

Giovanni Ciccia and Melania Urbina are just 2 of the actors from “Al fondo hay sitio” who appear in “A day without sex”. Photo: Full Moon Films See also Wisin and Yandel in Peru 2022: these are the prices for the concert of the 'duo of history'!

What is “A Day Without Sex” about?

“A day without sex” It brings us closer to four couples: one of teenagers, another of a couple of bachelors in their thirties, a young married couple and another adult. The protagonists are involved in tragicomic situations, in which sex seems to be the only way out to rediscover love. However, not everything is as simple as it seems.

The older couple hides a secret, as the husband tries not to tell his wife the truth about a physical problem that afflicts him. The younger married couple is not having a good time either after a relationship crisis threatens to tear them apart.

Meanwhile, the two remaining couples face totally normal situations, but that could still leave them on the verge of breaking up, such as not getting over a love from the past or the first intimate encounter.

“A day without sex” develops its plot in parallel lines; that is, we know the protagonists as isolated cases and we follow them for 24 hours; but, as the title of the tape says, none of them manages to materialize a night of passion according to what they expected.

Where to see “A day without sex” ONLINE?

The Peruvian film “A day without sex” can currently be seen on Movistar Play. You just have to have a subscription to the streaming service and that’s it.

Who is who in “A day without sex”?