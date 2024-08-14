The Ministry of Interior, represented by the Federal Traffic Council and the General Command of the Police in the country, is launching the national awareness campaign “A Day Without Accidents” on August 26, coinciding with the start of the new school year.

The Chairman of the Federal Traffic Council at the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier Engineer Hussein Ahmed Al Harthi, explained that the “A Day Without Accidents” campaign is part of the initiatives and efforts that enhance traffic safety, to achieve the vision of the UAE government to reach the highest levels of traffic safety for all road users. He added: “The campaign comes as part of the Ministry of Interior’s comprehensive strategy to improve road safety by spreading the culture of responsible driving, to achieve the highest levels of traffic safety, which requires the cooperation of all members of society, including drivers and pedestrians, to achieve a traffic environment free of accidents.” Al Harthi stressed that the campaign focuses on educating drivers to take precautions related to vehicle safety, the importance of adhering to the specified speeds on streets surrounding schools, not to be distracted by anything other than the road by using mobile phones while driving, adhering to lanes, leaving a safe distance, in addition to giving pedestrians priority when crossing the road, giving priority to emergency vehicles, and other traffic requirements.

The Ministry called on drivers and parents to adhere to traffic laws, especially with the start of the first day of school, explaining that there is a reward for those who commit to the “A Day Without Accidents” campaign, by deducting four black traffic points. To obtain the discount, the initiative’s pledge must be signed, available via the following link: (https://portal.moi.gov.ae/eservices/direct?scode=716 c=2) and found on the Ministry of Interior’s social media account (MOIUAE), in addition to not recording any traffic violations or accidents on this day. It is worth noting that the discount will be given two weeks after August 26, to motivate and encourage everyone to generalize this day, so that all days are free of accidents or traffic violations.

