The Ministry of Interior has stipulated that drivers, as part of the “A Day Without Accidents” initiative, in order to benefit from a discount of four black traffic points tomorrow, Monday, must sign a special pledge available via the following link: (https://portal.moi.gov.ae/eservices/direct?scode=716 c=2).

The Ministry called on citizens and residents of the country to participate in the initiative by acknowledging and pledging to six items: leaving a safe distance between you and the vehicle in front of you, giving pedestrians priority when crossing the road, fastening the seat belt while driving, adhering to the speed limit on the road, not using the phone while driving, and giving priority to emergency vehicles, ambulances, police and official convoys.

She stressed to drivers that through this pledge they contribute to ensuring the safety of all road users and building a safer society, noting that “A Day Without Accidents” is a community initiative that aims to maintain the safety of road users, and there will be no legal accountability, noting that a certificate of participation will be sent to the registered email.

She stated that four black points recorded on the driving license will be cancelled exclusively if the terms and conditions of the initiative are adhered to.

The Ministry, represented by the Federal Traffic Council and the General Command of the Police in the country, launched the national awareness campaign “A Day Without Accidents” coinciding with the start of the new school year, aiming to make the first day of the school year without traffic accidents.

She called on drivers and parents to adhere to traffic laws, especially with the start of the first school day, to motivate and encourage everyone to make this day a regular day, so that all days are free of accidents or traffic violations.

The Chairman of the Federal Traffic Council at the Ministry, Brigadier Hussein Ahmed Al Harthi, stressed that the “A Day Without Accidents” campaign comes within the initiatives and efforts that enhance traffic safety to achieve the vision of the UAE government to reach the highest levels of traffic safety for all road users.

He added: “The campaign comes as part of the Ministry of Interior’s comprehensive strategy to improve road safety by spreading the culture of responsible driving to achieve the highest levels of traffic safety. This requires the cooperation of community members, including drivers and pedestrians, in order to achieve a traffic environment free of accidents.”

Al-Harthi stated that the campaign focuses on educating drivers about taking precautions related to vehicle safety, the importance of adhering to the specified speeds on the streets surrounding schools, not being distracted by anything other than the road while driving, adhering to traffic lanes, leaving a safe distance, in addition to giving pedestrians priority when crossing the road, giving priority to emergency vehicles and other traffic requirements.

As part of its back-to-school guidelines, National Ambulance called for advance planning and leaving home early to avoid traffic jams, driving carefully and leaving a safe distance behind vehicles in front, adhering to the specified speeds when passing through school areas, being careful near school buses and giving them priority and stopping completely when the “stop” sign is opened, not double parking, ensuring that children are delivered to the gate safely, and ensuring that children get enough sleep and are provided with healthy foods.