Welcomed by hundreds of fans, Millie Bobby Brown passed one strange day to Milanwhere he took part in a special panel to meet and answer questions from all his admirers.

As we announced in recent weeks, thanks to the work done by Kebi Events And Kinetic VibeMillie Bobby Brown was able to attend a special event at theAlcatraz of Milan, in via Valtellina 25. Here, after an exclusive session meet and greet in which he met and took photos with fans, he also held a panel to tell some curiosities and answer some questions from those present.

Over the course of the event, which we had the pleasure of attending in person, Millie’s fans had the opportunity to participate in various activities. Already from the early afternoon, in fact, ticket holders VIP And Ultimate VIP they met the Stranger Things star actress one-on-one and were able to take a picture with her.

At the Alcatraz in Milan, which was set up on a theme for the occasion Upside down, there was also a famous group of Italian cosplayers. The Upside Down Italia, the very talented group that, as you may have guessed, recreates some of the protagonists of the famous series Netflixfor the occasion he took part in the event and lent himself to some photos with those present.

Subsequently, starting at 16:00, those who purchased the other ticket options also had access to the event, presented by Antonella Arpa, aka Himorta. Among the Special Guests who attended the pre-show, waiting for the panel with Millie Bobby Brown, there were also the official voice actors of two fan favorites of the series: Matthias Fabiano And Clare Fabianorespectively the entries of dustin And Eleven. The two Fabiano brothers entertained the fans as they awaited Millie’s arrival on stage.

Once on stage, Millie answered questions asked by some fans and warmly greeted all those who attended the event that saw her as a protagonist.