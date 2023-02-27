My name is Lucie, I am a nurse and midwife and oversee the medical activities of Doctors without borders at health centers in Salamabila, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and surrounding villages in southern Maniema province. I was born not far from here and I have been working with the organization for a little over two years. Before, for more than a decade, I worked in various hospitals and health centers for the Ministry of Health.

In addition to reinforcing the emergency, pediatric, and neonatology areas, the malnutrition unit, the operating room, and the maternity Salamabila General HospitalOur team provides support in eight health centers and two health posts in the region, both with health personnel and with medicines and medical supplies. Most of them are in villages that can only be reached by mountain bikes, and many times I have to get on one of them and do 20 to 30 kilometers on muddy roads. And other days, like today, for example, I have to go to one of the health centers in the main town, which is also the town where we live and have our base.

Before going there, I stop by the small office that we share with our health promotion colleagues. First, I check that the movement I have to make has been validated, since security is a matter to take into account when you find yourself in an area where there is an active armed conflict; tensions are frequent and there is a high risk of clashes. Then, I prepare the backpack with all the things we need to take to the health center.

After a brief and pleasant walk of about ten minutes, we arrived at the triage area of ​​the health center. At this time, there are two children in it, and one of them has a high fever. These days we are at the peak of malaria, with more than 1,800 cases detected per week. We are going to do a test to find out if he has been infected, but everything points to yes.

Walking 45 kilometers to give birth

I go to one of the consultations and my colleagues inform me that there is a woman who is in full labor. She is already eight centimeters dilated, but there are indications that she could have some complications at the time of delivery, so we will have to be vigilant in case she has to be referred to the hospital. Apparently she has not brought her health card, so several tests will have to be done to rule out other added risks: HIV, malaria, syphilis…

In the neighboring province of South Kivu, they charged her 30,000 francs for giving birth (about 15 euros).

As I check on his general condition, he tells me that he has walked for two days from a town about 45 kilometers away, in the neighboring province of South Kivu. There she was charged 30,000 francs for giving birth (about 15 euros) and, as she knew that in Salamabila MSF attends deliveries free of charge, she decided to come here accompanied by her aunt.

After taking several blood samples, I leave the mom-to-be focused on her contractions, which come and go, causing intense pain. The little time that I have free I take advantage of it to do a follow-up and information session with the other future mothers who have come to the prenatal consultation. Normally, they have to come four times throughout their pregnancy for tests, so many of them I already know from previous visits. We talk about various things, but I notice that they are particularly interested and surprised when I tell them that an HIV-positive woman can give birth to a baby who does not have HIV. It is not a surprise to me: in Maniema, many women are unaware of this information. And every time we share it with them, her faces are always filled with joy.

Raising awareness against sexual violence, sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancies

One of my colleagues approaches me and gestures for me to go with him to a space where we can talk discreetly. We have just received a victim of sexual violence; something that is sadly common here. In Salamabila, we see an average of 50-60 cases per week, and in recent months the number has increased: lately we have managed to treat 70-80, 80% of which are caused by armed men. Fortunately, through sensitization in the communities, we are getting the vast majority of women to come to us within 72 hours of the assault, which allows us to prevent them from getting sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). and have unwanted pregnancies. Many of these women also have to deal with a second trauma, since many of them end up being rejected by their families.

At MSF we are managing to make great strides in raising awareness to prevent this type of thing from happening; for example, through the schools for husbands and wives, spaces in which we share information and fight hoaxes, in which doubts and concerns are raised and in which, men and women separately, share their experiences and help each other the others. However, we are aware that there is still a long way to go: the stigma and guilt suffered by raped women continues to be enormous.

In Salamabila we see an average of 50-60 cases of sexual violence per week, and in recent months the number has increased: lately we have been dealing with 70-80 cases each week, 80% of which are caused by armed men

For example, here, when we go to the communities, we tell the women that if they suffer an attack they have to go to the hospital or the health center and look for the symbol of the sun, since that way they will avoid going through the entire triage circuit and they will be promptly attended to. We have also trained several community health agents so that they can take care of less complicated cases, so unless the women require more specialized medical or psychological care, I do not have to intervene, which also serves as reinforcement for Respect for the confidentiality of survivors. The fewer people involved in the process, the better. And this, according to the information they have been able to share with me, is one of those cases that my colleagues can manage directly.

Grateful and relieved mothers

I go back to the delivery room. I dance, that’s the name of the woman who is going to be a mother, she is about to give birth. Luckily everything is going perfectly and soon we will have the baby with us.

We are at the peak of malaria, with more than 1,800 cases detected per week

Arrive! She’s a girl and she’s in perfect shape! Our new mom smiles at me for the first time. She feels grateful and relieved. I clean Bailo up, check the baby’s vital signs, and then my partner and I place the baby on his chest. It is important that she receives the warmth of her mother from the first moment. After a few minutes, we ask him to pay a little while to do a series of tests, weigh him and give him an injection of vitamin K. I put him on the scale and check that he weighs 2.5 kilos. Neither too big nor too small for what is usual here.

Lucie Mubelelwa-Totaway, midwife and supervisor of sexual and reproductive health activities for MSF in Salamabila, at the door of the local radio station, together with two fellow health promoters and the station manager.

I’m back with the future moms from the prenatal consultation. I ask two of them to come with me and fill out a questionnaire, since we are going to refer the medical monitoring of their respective pregnancies to the general hospital. They meet several criteria that mean that their cases can be considered at risk and in the hospital we have much more resources than here. I make an appointment for them right here in two days and I inform them that my colleagues will book and pay for a motorcycle taxi to take them there and then bring them back.

I haven’t even had time to eat and I’m starting to feel my guts growling, but this is not the time to take breaks: I have to go to the radio with my health promotion colleagues because today is the day that We spread awareness messages about sexual violence to the entire community.

The stay at the radio is short, but I look at the clock and see that it is already five. I quickly review my notes and check that I can end the working day, so today I am going to give myself the luxury of going home a little earlier than I usually do, because surely tomorrow will also be a busy day and we have to save energy to be able to be 100%. It has been a pleasure to share my day to day with you. Until another time!

The transcript is from fernando caleropress officer in Madrid in Doctors without borders.

