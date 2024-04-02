What does a mayor actually do all day? Visit the Städel, have lunch with the French ambassador, and go to the next appointment with Mr. Erdogan: A day at work from Mike Josef.

Dhe walls in Mike Josef's office are still bare, almost a year after he took office. It won't stay that way for much longer. The mayor has chosen a work of art by Tobias Rehberger, which still has to be hung. It shows the words “Yes” and “No”. Hanging over a chair in the corner is a jersey with the signatures of the U-17 national team that welcomed Josef to the Römer after their World Cup title. Nothing else distracts from the work here.

It's ten in the morning. There are 17 folders on the table in front of Josef, 15 gray and two red. During the interview he will go through the documents and sign them. One of the two red folders has the words “Eilt TO 8.4.24” written on it. This is the agenda for the next magistrate meeting. Joseph has to sign it today so that the meeting can be prepared on time. Then he has to go. The first external appointment is at the Städel Art Museum, where a new visitor terrace is opening.