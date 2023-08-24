Sunday afternoon on Broadway. It is August 20th and New York is burning, but around every corner there is a line outside a theater. The great musicals of the moment are concentrated in a few streets: veteran hits like The Lion King, Chicago, Sweeney Todd, hamilton either The Book of Mormon coexist with other more recent ones such as Six, Some Like it Hot either Return to the future. But the red carpet deployed at the entrance to the Barrymore does not signal the premiere of a musical, but rather a show that seems to have miraculously slipped between those colossi of the showbusiness: is the Broadway debut of the Catalan illusionist Antonio Díaz, artistically known as El Mago Pop. A day that can mark a before and after in the career of an artist. You play glory or failure.

That is why among the guests there are many friends who have come from Spain to support him in his great leap into the void. But also powerful Broadway producers and actors, relentless critics and even some Hollywood star like Christian Slater. At last the lights go out and the function takes place between “wows” and applause in crescendo. When it’s all over, the magician cries in front of the standing audience. In the huddles at the exit, Christian Slater only manages to exclaim: “Amazing!”.

The road has been long. Opening on Broadway is very difficult for a foreign production and much more so if it is an illusionism proposal. Beyond figures like David Copperfield, Doug Henning or the great Houdini, magic is not a common genre in the world mecca of musicals. “It was impossible, but it has happened,” Antonio Díaz sentenced the next morning in a meeting with journalists from the Spanish media invited to the premiere, including EL PAÍS. It is not a casual comment, but the motto that supports the career of the Pop Magician. There is a reason for the show to be titled Nothing is impossible. For an hour and a quarter, the illusionist strives to make the audience believe that the impossible is possible. Always big, with lots of special effects and triumphant gestures every time he pulls it off. Teleport. Make things disappear or appear, including a helicopter on stage in a minute and without a sound. Guess cards. Or that a boy born 37 years ago in Badia del Vallès —paradigm of a commuter town in the province of Barcelona— arrives on Broadway. That is to say, the magic of a lifetime seasoned with a story of self-improvement. The American dream. How is that story not going to succeed in the US?

El Mago Pop greets his fans after his debut last Sunday at the Barrymore Theater on Broadway. VR

That is one of the reasons that explain the success of the Pop Wizard. Teleportation, making things disappear, card games… all this has already been done by others. The trick is important, but the execution and the story is what sets you apart from the rest. “It combines the right doses of surprise and emotion”, commented the Spanish journalist and screenwriter Guillermo Fesser, based in New York, after the premiere. Antonio Díaz agrees: “I think big, but I try to take away the solemnity of magic and bring it closer to people. As if he were a neighbor who does extraordinary things. That’s the dream.” In his laudatory review of The New York Times after the Broadway debut, Alexis Soloski defines it as “a conjurer you could take home with your mother.”

The truth is that walking with Antonio Díaz through the streets of Broadway, the sensation is that of walking with a boy from the neighborhood who has just seen his great dream come true. He is “like on a cloud”, but he confesses that he is very stressed by “the mess that is always in Times Square”. The reality is that although it seems like the neighbor who has not broken a plate and who has not even turned forty, he has already owned the Victòria theater in Barcelona since 2019 and has just bought another one with 2,800 seats in an American city called Branson as a base of operations in America. Branson is a kind of Las Vegas for the whole family. It has more than 50 theaters and more seats than Broadway. It is in the State of Missouri, in the center of the country, at a reasonable distance from any point.

Here’s the other big key to your rise: business instinct. Because artistic talent is not enough in the big entertainment industry. While he was breaking stone in small venues throughout Spain, Antonio Díaz knocked on the doors of producers and theater owners to jump to the big stages, while studying possibilities in the world of television. Until it exploded in 2013: it premiered at the Borràs in Barcelona the great illusion, the show that gave him his first strong push, at the time that he worked his international fame with a one-man show on Discovery Channel, he invited celebrities such as the scientist Stephen Hawking, Antonio Banderas, Eva Longoria or Arnold Schwarzenegger to surprise them with his tricks and devised spectacular actions in the style of David Copperfield, of whom he declares himself a devoted admirer. In 2014 he teleported to New York live on the show In the air by Andreu Buenafuente. In 2018 he became the highest grossing European illusionist, according to the magazine Forbes. In 2020 he was the artist who sold the most tickets in the world.

El Mago Pop greets the public at the end of its Broadway premiere, last Sunday. CJ Rivera (CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)

In 2021 he launched another show on netflix which increased his fame. Now television has already ceased to be among their objectives. “It was good to get international repercussion, but it is no longer necessary. It can even be counterproductive. If they see you for free on TV, they won’t go to the theater, ”he explains.

It seems that he has it all figured out. He talks about Pop Wizard as a “brand” that he wants to “spread throughout the world.” It has 200 workers. He knows how to sell himself and surround himself with good collaborators in each area of ​​the business. It has reached a commercial agreement with the airline Level to cover with his face during this month the plane that makes the journey between Barcelona and New York. Three weeks ago, invited by the NBC morning show in the middle of a promotional campaign for its Broadway debut, performed one of his live teleportation numbers in Rockefeller Plaza of manhattan. “It was crazy. Doing a trick of this type in the street is extremely risky, but luckily it turned out well and had a lot of resonance, ”she recalls. Although she qualifies: “It is true that I spend my money on the marketing and everything that is needed. If those who know tell me what to do, I don’t know what to eat The Lion King to sell more tickets, Well I do. However, in the world of theater there is something that should never be forgotten: word of mouth. An excited spectator is your best claim. So I try to fill my show with emotion so that word of mouth is generous. That’s actually my secret.”

One last key: perseverance. He has cultivated it since he was a child. Like many other magicians, Antonio Díaz spent his childhood practicing in his room. They say in his environment that what he likes the most is to lock himself up for hours and hours with his team to come up with new numbers or improve the ones he has. The most difficult still is the maximum of him. “I always tell my collaborators that we have to create tricks that if the public knew how we do them, they would applaud even more.” Another clue to his personality: he claims that “three months ago he couldn’t hold a conversation in English” and now he is interacting in that language with the public on Broadway.

And now that? Back to Broadway? Launching to conquer Las Vegas? Broadway is prestigious, but the money is in Las Vegas, right? “Ugh… There you have to arrive already turned into a big star. We’ll see, ”he says. The initial plan is to finish the performances at the Barrymore (until next Sunday) and immediately return to Barcelona to rest and start new performances at the Victòria on October 25; spring 2024 premiere in Branson; in autumn 2024, season in Madrid. But after the success on Sunday and the good reviews in the press… Pop Wizard’s phone was on fire on Monday morning.

they called him from the group Shubert —owner of the Barrymore and 16 other Broadway theaters, plus six others in the off-Broadway; that is to say, the most powerful of the place—to propose to extend the performances at the Barrymore. Keith Marston, one of the organization’s vice presidents, commented in the stalls the afternoon of the debut before the show that they were excited because it was an unusual show on Broadway, as well as a foreign production. “It is a discreet premiere. At the moment, it is a bet ”, he recognized. At the exit he did not stop distributing hugs with his eyes illuminated.

El Mago Pop, on Monday before the poster announcing his show at the Barrymore. Joana Bull

But the Shubert’s weren’t the only ones calling. Also the competition: other producers and theater owners. Broadway people in search of new sensations. So much so that Antonio Díaz requested an immediate meeting with his lawyer. This is how the show business. The magician explains it this way: “Let’s think that there are 41 theaters here and most of them have shows that have been on for more than 10 years, so in the end only five or six new ones come in a year. It’s almost impossible to get in. Much less if you come from abroad and you have to start from scratch because nobody knows you and you don’t have an audience. So if you go in and you’re doing well, everything is revolutionized. I will be eternally grateful to Shubert for trusting me because it was a big risk. I think his commitment has to do with the need to diversify and now attract new audiences, for example, with well-known artists in the Hispanic world, as is my case”.

Will these offers change Wizard Pop’s plans in the short term? “For now, I will not prolong. Now I need to rest because the last few months have been very intense. And return to Barcelona. But yes: I would like to do more seasons on Broadway if possible. And from there, we will see, ”she replies with an innocent smile. Nothing is impossible.

