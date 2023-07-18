Santiago Abascal campaigns like bullfighters, in a van, accompanied by his crew, stopping at roadside sales, where he receives the support of supporters, who take photos with him, give him strong pats on the back and wish him, like to the ancient matadors, sight, luck and the bull. On Thursday, on the way to Valencia, the van —jokingly called falconette— stopped to regain strength in a two-fork restaurant, where, as usual, a ruckus broke out. To a supporter with a dark complexion and a white guayabera, the Vox leader asked:

-You are Cuban?

—What the hell, I’m more Spanish than you, and look, you’re Spanish…

Abascal, whose government program makes a good part of the electorate tremble and whose caliph profile becomes fierce on the lectern at rallies, becomes —van inside— an attentive, kind person. His usual place in the vehicle, which is driven by Enrique Cabanas, Vox deputy secretary and his most trusted man, is the co-driver’s seat, but last Thursday he gave it up to the photographer Mònica Torres. His collaborators explain that, whenever he can, the candidate prefers to travel by road because that way he has time and privacy to meet with his team, talk on the phone, personally prepare the rallies and canutazos —the press conferences prior to each act— and, if necessary, take a nap.

In front of the seat, he has a bottle of water, a container of hydroalcoholic gel, two books that they gave him in Teruel and which he has not yet been able to take a look at and a family-size jar of nuts. Despite the fact that the formation he leads has banned EL PAÍS and SER from accessing all of his acts, this afternoon he made an exception to accompany him on the campaign. “Our acts are very striking, a show in themselves, they have nothing to do with those of other parties”, he explains. “If you enter a PP meeting, even if there are no logos, you can sense that you are at a PP meeting; and in the PSOE I would say that too. But if you go into a Vox rally you can be totally confused if you remove the symbols: you see the people and they are of an extraordinary variety, in ages, in outfits, in all aspects.”

—And where has Vox found all those voters from such different origins?

—We experienced the key for the first time in Andalusia. The PP was never able to oust socialism, and Vox appears and for the first time the possibility of change occurs. In large part it has to do with the transfer to Vox of votes from the left and a certain abstentionism, and this transfer occurs mainly for three reasons. The first, immigration. Clearly, there are many people who consider themselves to be on the left, but who do not feel heard because of the PSOE’s collusion with illegal immigration in degraded neighborhoods. And, instead, they do feel represented by Vox’s speech. The second is the rural world. There are farms where the owner voted for the PP and the guardian for the Socialist Party or the Communist Party, and now both the gentleman and the employee vote for Vox. And the third has to do with gender policies. There are many men on the left who have felt persecuted and unfairly denounced and who have seen that only Vox defended them. If you have suffered a false complaint and you cannot see your children, the rest does not matter to you: you can be more to the left or more to the right, like bullfights or not, but the first thing in life is that you cannot see your children …

The van approaches Valencia and the air conditioning falters at a temperature of 33º and 66% humidity. The delay that the delegation was already having – the van is escorted by police and party security vehicles – has been joined by the chatter with the reporters, so for a while Abascal has been trying unsuccessfully to finish his scheme for tonight’s rally . It is a couple of pages, written in blue pen and folded in four.

“Can I see what you’re going to say tonight?”

—In the end these speeches are jack, horse and king. Look —and he shows the page—, I’m talking about our program, here I give to the Government and then a little to the PP. In any case, I try to make them entertaining, because people come to see us with great enthusiasm.

The candidate tries to concentrate again when he sees that he has a message on his mobile phone from his mother, who continues to live in Amurrio, a town in Alava where his father —now deceased— was a PP councilor and was harassed by ETA sympathizers. who came to paint with spray the window of his clothing store and even some horses that he owns.

—Mistress, What’s up? I hadn’t read your message.

Abascal listens to the phone for a while, then hangs up and explains that his mother used to listen to the radio, but that she got very nervous with the things they said about him: “Now listen youtubers who more or less have an ideology close to ours”. This leads us to talk about the PP.

—You, like many of the current Vox militants, come from the PP. In your case, why did you decide to leave?

—I remember the drop that began to fill the glass and the drop that overflowed it. The one that begins to fill the glass is the crisis of Rajoy with María San Gil, associated with the autonomic debate. It is when the Statute of Catalonia begins with Piqué practically in agreement with the PSC… The last straw was the release, during the Government of Rajoy, of ETA member Bolinaga, one of Ortega Lara’s kidnappers. I left in 2013, with an absolute majority of the PP. I sent a letter and left. And, what things are, Ortega Lara did not leave the PP because of the issue of terrorism, but because of the issue of the Valencian statute, for a more political issue.

A few minutes later, already at the rally —Abascal has not even had time to go up to the hotel room, he has greeted his wife and children who have come to see him and has finished the script of the rally in a notebook with the shield of the Civil Guard—several militants confirm that the right wing of the PP gradually broke away for multiple reasons. Elena, who owns a business in the center of Valencia, assures that she left “because of how they treated Rita Barberá.” A man who claims to be a “retired farmer” places the moment of his breakup at the moment when “Zaplana introduced Catalan to schools”, and a group of young people warn that “those from the PP are too soft on immigrants”. The attitude of all of them, when Santiago Abascal finally appears on the stage of the rally surrounded by some familiar faces from Vox, is partying and flags in the wind, but later —when the lights go out— they admit that the next day many of them they will have to hide their membership of Vox in their jobs or in their closest circles. Abascal agrees:

—Our feeling is that the demonization by the media is even greater than four years ago, and our people notice and suffer it.

The intervention of the Italian Prime Minister, the far-right Giorgia Meloni, at the rally seems to be aimed precisely at those militants who, despite the tough profile attributed to them by the rest of the electorate —and which has to do with the extreme nature of their proposals — they feel persecuted. More than a rally, it seems like a therapy dictated from experience:

“Dear friends, the time of the patriots has come! There are people who can defeat us by demonization. I’ve been through that. But people are smarter than some think and they don’t let themselves be influenced”. Supporters applaud and she continues reading her speech in Spanish. Suddenly he makes an interesting turn, which seems more intended to reassure those who fear a bloody landing of Vox’s proposals than to harangue the masses: “During my electoral campaign, the Italian left and the big media tried to scare the voters: if Fratelli wins we will have an internationally isolated Italy. In these eight months I have met with dozens of heads of government and have participated in many international summits always carrying the voice of my nation”.

Abascal gets into the van once the electoral act in Valencia has concluded. MONICA TORRES