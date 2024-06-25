Walking along the path of life allows us to rediscover ourselves every day, the important thing is to always do it from a positive perspective, since sometimes we are surprised not only by joys but also by great adversities.
To do this, I invite you to contemplate in this day a space to reflect with some phrases from different authors that I share with you:
- Be happy right now. This moment is your life. Omar Khayyam
- Life is from the inside out. When you change inside, life changes outside. Kamal Ravikant
- The world is in the hands of those who have the courage to dream and take the risk to live their dreams. Paulo Coelho
- Once you trust yourself, you will know how to live. Johann Goethe
- Life is like riding a bicycle. To maintain balance, you must keep moving. Albert Einstein
- It is better that our lives speak for us than our words do. Mahatma Gandhi
- Life must be understood backwards. But it must be lived forward. Kierkegaard
- The greatest gift you can give to others is the example of your own life. Bertolt Brecht
- I learned that you cannot go back, that the essence of life is to go forward. Christie Agatha
- The least common thing in this world is to live. Most people exist, that’s all. Oscar Wilde
- The man who moves mountains begins by removing small stones. Confucius
- True freedom consists in absolute self-control. Galileo Galilei
- People run so much because they don’t know where they are going, those who know where they are going, go slowly, to enjoy the arrival. Gloria Fuertes
- Life is an opportunity, benefit from it. Life is beauty, admire it. Life is a dream, achieve it. Life is a challenge, face it. Life is a game, play it. Mother Teresa
- When you change the way you see things, the things you see change too. Wayne Dyer
- Don’t anticipate problems or worry about what might happen: stay in the sunlight. Benjamin Franklin
- It’s crazy to hate all the roses because one of them pricked you. Give up on all your dreams, because one of them didn’t come true. The little Prince
- Reality is not what happens to us, but what we do with what happens to us. Huxley
- Knowing others is intelligence, knowing yourself is wisdom. Managing others is strength, managing yourself is true power. Tao Te Ching
- Most people listen with the intention of responding, not with the intention of understanding. AC Doyle
- We cannot find peace in the world until we are at peace with ourselves. Dalai Lama
- It’s not what happens to you, but how you react that matters. Epithet
- When the goal seems difficult, don’t change the goal; Look for a new way to get to it. Confucius
