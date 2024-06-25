Walking along the path of life allows us to rediscover ourselves every day, the important thing is to always do it from a positive perspective, since sometimes we are surprised not only by joys but also by great adversities.

To do this, I invite you to contemplate in this day a space to reflect with some phrases from different authors that I share with you:

Be happy right now. This moment is your life. Omar Khayyam

Life is from the inside out. When you change inside, life changes outside. Kamal Ravikant

The world is in the hands of those who have the courage to dream and take the risk to live their dreams. Paulo Coelho

Once you trust yourself, you will know how to live. Johann Goethe

Life is like riding a bicycle. To maintain balance, you must keep moving. Albert Einstein

It is better that our lives speak for us than our words do. Mahatma Gandhi

Life must be understood backwards. But it must be lived forward. Kierkegaard

The greatest gift you can give to others is the example of your own life. Bertolt Brecht

I learned that you cannot go back, that the essence of life is to go forward. Christie Agatha

The least common thing in this world is to live. Most people exist, that’s all. Oscar Wilde

The man who moves mountains begins by removing small stones. Confucius

True freedom consists in absolute self-control. Galileo Galilei

People run so much because they don’t know where they are going, those who know where they are going, go slowly, to enjoy the arrival. Gloria Fuertes

Life is an opportunity, benefit from it. Life is beauty, admire it. Life is a dream, achieve it. Life is a challenge, face it. Life is a game, play it. Mother Teresa

When you change the way you see things, the things you see change too. Wayne Dyer

Don’t anticipate problems or worry about what might happen: stay in the sunlight. Benjamin Franklin

It’s crazy to hate all the roses because one of them pricked you. Give up on all your dreams, because one of them didn’t come true. The little Prince

Reality is not what happens to us, but what we do with what happens to us. Huxley

Knowing others is intelligence, knowing yourself is wisdom. Managing others is strength, managing yourself is true power. Tao Te Ching

Most people listen with the intention of responding, not with the intention of understanding. AC Doyle

We cannot find peace in the world until we are at peace with ourselves. Dalai Lama

It’s not what happens to you, but how you react that matters. Epithet

When the goal seems difficult, don’t change the goal; Look for a new way to get to it. Confucius

We recommend you read: