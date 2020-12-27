The crowded Tchaikovsky Theater in Moscow was the scene of a silent symphony, but one of extreme tension, which in some spectators turned into hysteria. Suddenly, Anatoly Karpov surrendered and shook hands with Gari Kasparov, who, at 22, was the youngest world champion, and of great political significance. That November 9, 1985, when the above signer lived on the front line, symbolized the renewing spirit (perestroika) of the new Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev.

It was like uncapping a soda bottle after shaking it vigorously. The followers of Kasparov, mostly brown (Azerbaijanis, Armenians, Georgians …) released their joy with excessive shouts, jumps, applause, hugs and kisses (many of them for Kasparov’s mother, Clara Shagenovna), while those of Karpov , almost all blond, ruminated on their tremendous disgust. A few minutes earlier, the security officers had repressed the brunettes with very brusque gestures, unable to control their anxiety when seeing that the position of their idol in the last game of the duel (the 24th) was the winner.

In the corridors, the famous former cosmonaut and national idol Vitali Sebastiánov, one of the political godfathers of the old communist guard who protected Karpov, wept without consolation. And it is no exaggeration to imagine that Gorbachev and his number two, Alexander Yakovlev, celebrated the news in the Kremlin: shortly afterwards they christened Kasparov as “cultural ambassador of the perestroika “. And before that they had protected him – like Guéidar Aliyev, the strongman of Azerbaijan – from the pressuring maneuvers of Karpov’s godfathers, which included the Minister of Sports, Marat Gramov.

In the VIP room there were two other very important characters, and very close friends of Kárpov, who had to hide their sadness: the Filipino Florencio Campomanes, president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), and his right hand and vice-president, the Spanish Román Torán. On February 15 of that year, Campomanes had caused a tremendous scandal —deserved an editorial from the New York Times— by canceling without a winner the first duel for the title between Karpov and Kasparov after five months of fighting, when Karpov dominated by 5-3 (there were six wins, the tables did not count) but with clear signs of exhaustion and after two defeats in a row.

“He Chinese [así llamaba Torán, cariñosamente, a Campomanes] he is smarter than hunger. Thanks to that decision he made, Kárpov’s godparents have given us the two largest for this second duel suites from the best hotel in Moscow, and if I want something I just have to pick up the phone and call the deputy minister [Viacheslav] Gavrilin, with whom I will go to the sauna tomorrow ”, a few nights before, after several drinks of the best vodka, the Spanish leader told me while he opened the minibar in that luxurious room to show me a large collection of caviar cans.

Gari Kasparov, newly crowned as the new world champion, on November 10, 1985 at the Tchaikovsky Theater in Moscow The Kasparov Agency

Kasparov remained in shape for 24 hours after his triumph, until Campomanes imposed the laurel wreath on him at the closing ceremony. A day later, when they finally let him speak to the Western special envoys, the new champion called the Filipino a “dictator,” unearthing a hatchet that resulted in the schism – which he recognized much later as the “main mistake” of his entire career – of 1993, with two world champions.

And the idyll with Gorbachev did not last long either. Kasparov, born in Azerbaijan to an Armenian mother and a Jewish father, repeatedly asked him to send troops to Baku, the capital, to control the violence between Azeris and Armenians. The Soviet leader ignored him, and the champion, after escaping dramatically as people killed each other in the streets, blamed him for the carnage unleashed in January 1990. He later supported Boris Yeltsin against Gorbachev. Later, retired from the top competition in 2005, with Putin in power, he was arrested and beaten several times, until he decided to go into exile in New York because his life was in danger in Moscow.

World chess had already had a great boost in 1972, when the American Bobby Fischer dethroned the Soviet Borís Spasski in the middle of the cold war between the two great powers. Above all, in terms of the fees of the world’s top players. But Fischer retired without defending his title against Karpov, and that boom was beginning to wane when the Karpov-Kasparov rivalry, the greatest in the history of all individual sports, revitalized him; it lasted about ten more years. When he finished, Kasparov took “the banner of the human race against computers”, until he was defeated by Deep Blue (IBM) in 1997, but after causing the internet lines to collapse and being the first page of the world.

That duel at the Tchaikovsky theater, which lasted two and a half passionate months, was my first job for EL PAÍS, and it is enough for several chapters of a book or as inspiration for a novel that I may write one day. Among all the phrases with substance that were pronounced there, I am still very impressed by the one that Rona Petrosián, widow of the world champion Tigrán Petrosián (Armenian), told Kasparov, when he had not yet removed the laurel crown: “Enjoy a lot of this day, Gari, because the rest of your life will be worse ”.

