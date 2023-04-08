Sassari’s home win over Treviso, the PalaSerradimigni match without history where the hosts lead from the first to the last second, demonstrating a physical and technical superiority that allows Banco di Sardegna to confirm itself as the fourth force in the championship. First part of the match with Sassari always in command, Bucchi’s team imposes itself thanks to a greater physicality which forces Treviso to find alternative solutions to the initial match plan. Dinamo escapes reaching +18, exploiting the physique in defense, the percentages from long range and an inspired Robinson of 8 points and 5 assists in the first 20′. Coach Nicola cleanses his team and chooses to lower the quintet, the former Sorokas is an added resource, who even from 5 restores balance on both sides of the pitch, but it’s not enough to give a real breakthrough to inertia and after the first part match Sassari leads 49-33. After the long pause, the expected host reaction does not arrive, Sassari continues to hold up in defense on the few offensive ideas of Nutribullet, who only sporadically manage to find space for open shots, while on the other side of the field, Diop first and then Bendzius settle the blows of the knockout with still more than a quarter to play, so much so that Bucchi’s team even reaches +29 maximizing the defensive work and systematically removing confidence from Nicola’s men. In the endgame Treviso proudly finds the points to soften the deficit with Iroegbu and Ellis protagonists, Sassari is satisfied with managing possessions until the 24 minutes expire, leaving room for hopes for a record comeback, but once again Diop and Kruslin find the mini break that definitively archives the game.