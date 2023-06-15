Tyellow and green work suit, sneakers and the usual impeccable tuft. The big boy who strolls through the stables is the same one who, last June 9, was in training camp with Roberto Mancini’s national team. “I thought I wouldn’t need civilian clothes, so I didn’t bring them. Do you want to know how it ended? My companions went around in shirts and I was the only one in a blue sweatshirt from morning to night. After all, I loved it…” Federico Baschirotto opens the doors of his farm to us, the place where he grew up and learned the art of sacrifice.